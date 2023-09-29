The Big Firm Lawyer-Turned-Blogger . .. Now Broadcaster

Senior lawyer and writer Philip Crump, who achieved a considerable profile under the ‘Thomas Cranmer pseudonym with his Substack blog ‘Cranmer’s Substack’. has taken a new position heading ZB News’ new outlet, launching this week.
The new paywalled digital subscription service is designed to build upon ZB News current market and build the NZME digital platform.
He trained at Russell McVeagh in the late 1990s.
Crump previously worked for some of the largest law firms in the world, principally in London, including Shearman & Sterling, Kirkland & Ellis, where he became partner in 2007, before departing for Gibson Dunn in 2015. Most recently he worked as a leveraged finance chief at DLA Piper in London. All the firms are members of LawFuel’s ‘Most Prestigious Law Firms’ List.
He has provided significant commentary and revelations in his Substack commentaries, along with other conservative-leaning publications, such as his exposure of the fact that a Government agency paid TVNZ a sum of $300,000 for broadcasting a series of climate change segments. While sponsored content is a common practice and generally not controversial, TVNZ has decided to reinforce the labeling of such content, particularly on its Breakfast show.
The ‘ZB Plus’ development is another significant career turn for the lawyer who now has the responsibility of building the new service for NZME.
“ZB Plus is all about building on the success and quality of Newstalk ZB’s audio experience with a superb digital experience to match,” Crump was quoted in the NZ Herald.
“Subscribers will have unparalleled access to insights from some of the country’s best-known radio hosts and political commentators, journalists and respected business, economic and political columnists.”
The site is recruiting journalists and a stable of columnists is also being confirmed.