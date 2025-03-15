The Big Law Associates Revolt Challenge Managing Partners’ Silence on Trump’s Legal Attacks

Open Letter Demands Firms Stand Up Against Trump’s “Attack on Rule of Law”
Associates at America’s big law firms are taking matters into their own hands. While their high-powered bosses remain conspicuously silent, these young legal eagles are circulating an anonymous open letter demanding that law firm leadership speak out against what they describe as the Trump administration’s “all-out attack” on fundamental legal norms.
As of 2pm EDT, the letter had garnered 278 signatures from associates at firms that included Davis Polk, Debevoise, Kirkland & Ellis, and Latham & Watkins.
The signatories, who identify themselves only by firm and class year, are essentially telling their bosses: if you won’t stand up for the rule of law, we will.
Trump’s Legal Vendetta
The associates’ letter comes in response to a series of executive orders that have left many lawyers stunned.
Most recently, Trump suspended security clearances for all Perkins Coie employees and ordered government agencies to terminate contracts with the firm, following a similar order targeting Covington & Burling employees who were advising Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating Trump.
While U.S. District Senior Judge Beryl Howell temporarily halted key elements of the Perkins Coie order on March 11th, the damage to the profession’s norms may already be done.
Perkins Coie called the judge’s intervention “an important first step” and vowed to continue challenging the executive order, which they say “threatens our firm, our clients and core constitutional protections important to all Americans”.
Where Are the Managing Partners?
The associates’ letter pointedly notes the deafening silence from law firm leadership.
“Our hope was that our employers, some of the most profitable law firms in the world, would lead the way,” the letter states. “That has not yet been the case, but it still very much can be”.
This reluctance to speak out hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Law.com reported that while some firms were gathering signatures for an amicus brief, there are “lingering doubts whether it will come together”.
Former American Lawyer editor-in-chief Aric Press expressed being “surprised and disappointed” that Am Law 100 leaders haven’t denounced Trump’s executive order punishing Perkins Coie “for zealously representing its clients”.
The American Bar Association, at least, has stepped up, issuing a statement on March 3rd condemning attacks on judges by administration officials and accusing Trump of punishing law firms based on their client representation.
