The 80 Firms Who Are Hitting The Big Law Salary Scale?

Big Law Salary Scale List

The news that Milbank had kicked off the $225k salary payments has seen a raft of other biglaw firms join the fray – much to the joy of associates.

Milbank kicked off the biglaw salary increases in November 2023 and the example was followed by Cravath a short time later, including law firm salary increases for midlevel and senior associates.

The associate salary news was certainly welcomed by associates, but it followed a tough year for the law profession with layoffs for associates, rate increases for clients and an overall decline in lateral hiring among law firms.

The new base salaries were to be paid beginning in January 2024, and range from $225,000 for Class of 2023 associates to $425,000 for the longer-serving associates, as LawFuel has reported.

The moves reflect the aggressive moves by biglaw firms to retain legal talent in the face of market challenges.

A number of firms have pushed back start dates for new associates to ‘hold off’ the increases costs, with one—Cooley LLP—offering $100,000 to those who agree to begin their careers a full year late

But the salary increases were not the only Christmas news for associates, but year-end bonuses were also announced with updated information.

AbovetheLaw recently listed the biglaw firms that have matched the heady Milbank scale, anticipating that the law firm raises would be implemented retroactively to January 1 2024. The ATL list is listed below.

Column 1Column 2Column 3
MilbankTensegritySusman Godfrey
Wilkinson StekloffIrellPillsbury
CravathGoodwinRoss Aronstam
McDermottLathamSelendy Gay Elsberg
Paul HastingsKing & SpaldingHueston Hennigan
Paul, WeissHunton Andrews KurthSchulte Roth & Zabel
Baker McKenzieWilson SonsiniSullivan & Cromwell
ProskauerWilmerHaleSeward & Kissel
DechertSeyfarthGlenn Agre
Hogan LovellsPerkins CoieBracewell
SkaddenReed SmithMorrison & Foerster
ClearyLowenstein Sandler
SidleyLinklaters
Davis PolkGjerset & Lorenz
Fried FrankKramer Levin
Norton Rose FulbrightKatten
Mayer BrownChoate
KirklandWilliams & Connolly
WillkieMcKool Smith
Holwell ShusterFoley & Lardner
Akin GumpOrrick
O’MelvenyAlston & Bird
DebevoiseQuinn Emanuel
Vinson & ElkinsPerry Law
Simpson ThacherArnold & Porter
CovingtonHerbert Smith Freehills
Baker BottsShearman & Sterling
Yetter ColemanFreshfields
Gibson DunnSheppard Mullin
Morgan LewisCahill
Clifford ChanceMassumi + Consoli LLP
AZADLA Piper
Boies SchillerFenwick & West
Weil GotshalCadwalader
Fish & RichardsonCahill
Ropes & GrayAllen & Overy
White & CaseClifford Chance

