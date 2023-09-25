The Imperative of Holding Negligent Parties Accountable: A Legal Overview

Is there a reason to sue for negligence for the public good?
Negligence is a common problem all around the world. Cases involving negligence are a daily occurrence.
In the United States there are more than 400,000 personal injury claims are filed each year, the most common being motor vehicle accident cases which represent over half (52 percent) of the injury claims filed.
In the period from 2017 to 2022, statistics show that medical malpractice cases, which generally fall into three major categories, account for a smaller percentage of personal injury claims, with 26 percent relating to failure to diagnose, 24 percent related to surgery and 28 percent relating to improper treatment. (source: Justpoint).
The reality is that people can be irresponsible in all manner of ways and put others’ lives at risk for their own convenience, leading to injury or death or economic loss of some kind.
Negligent behaviour is something that will continue if left and there is a ‘public good’ aspect towards taking action to hold to account those who act negligently. This is not a self-serving view taken by personal injury attorneys, but rather one that can help build a better, safer society.
A lack of accountability helps create an increasingly unsafe society and reducing negligent behaviour is something that is largely in the hands of the victims. Holding at-fault parties liable is important for both their own situation and for the general well-being of the public.
This holds true also for major public safety issues such as the recent fires in Hawaii where a major utility company has faced multiple lawsuits over its alleged negligence leading to catastrophic fires, or where the State of Ohio sued railway company Norfolk Southern over a train derailment that caused an environmental disaster, displaced people from their homes and led to major problems on multiple levels.
And of course there are the more typical cases involving individuals who face negligence and its results in a more humdrum, but nonetheless important context for their own lives.
Victims should file a personal injury case to hold the negligent party accountable for their actions and obtain compensation for their losses. However, proving negligence in a personal injury case is the responsibility of the victim, which is why hiring a personal injury lawyer is important.
A lawyer can help victims prove elements of personal injury cases. From drafting the demand letter to obtaining fair compensation, a lawyer will guide you.
The importance of filing a claim
Filing a claim is important for many reasons. Following are some of the most important reasons why holding the negligent party accountable is necessary:
- Recover your losses
- Deter the negligent party from engaging in such behavior
- Create awareness among people about personal injury law
- A positive impact on society
Recover your losses
Victims will sustain a lot of financial losses as a result of the accident. If you don’t file a claim, you may have to pay out of your pocket to treat your injuries and cover other expenses.
This is clearly not fair.
You should not face financial hardships because someone chose to drink and drive. Hold the negligent party accountable for their actions and make them pay for your expenses.
Deter the negligent party from engaging in such behavior
Many engage in negligent behaviors repeatedly because, as said, they are not punished for their behavior.
When punishments become severe, the rate of negligence will go down. Filing a personal injury claim is the best way to punish the negligent party.
Once people know that they will be held accountable for their actions, they will be afraid to engage in such behavior again.
Create awareness among people about personal injury law
Many victims are not aware of personal injury law. They don’t even know that they can take action against the negligent party. If you file a claim, people may learn from you.
You can create much-needed awareness about personal injury law among people. If people know about personal injury law, they will consider taking action when they encounter such a situation.
A positive impact on society
Personal injury law is the best tool that people can use to build a safe society. Your case can encourage people to be more responsible than ever.
When everyone starts taking action, people will be more careful. Taking action sends a message that negligence will not go unpunished.
Building a safe society is the responsibility of every person who belongs to that society. Calling out people for their negligent behavior is surely a great way to build a safe community for future generations.
Tips to follow when filing a personal injury claim
- Consult a lawyer. Don’t file a claim alone. Lawyers do this for a living, so just let them deal with this
- Insurance companies are known for lowballing victims, so do not believe a word they say
- When calculating losses, consider your non-economic and future losses too
Wrapping Up
Hope you understand the importance of holding a negligent party accountable. Forward this post to your friends too, to educate them on this matter. Let’s all come together to build a better society!
Source: Midwest Injury Lawyers