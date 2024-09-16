The Kamala Harris Law Firm List

Kamala Harris’s Big Law Friends
Leading partners from Hogan Lovells and Morrison & Foerster are to host major fundraising efforts for Kamala Harris.
Kamala Harris fundraising campaigns are to be held in both San Francisco and Washington DC, according to a report in American Lawyer.
These are part of ongoing efforts by the Biden-Harris team to secure support from influential sectors, including the legal community.
Big law firms and their partners often have substantial financial resources to contribute to political campaigns, quite apart from their own power networks and legal influence.
Their involvement in fundraising events can help raise tens of thousands of dollars for candidates like Vice President Kamala Harris. By hosting or headlining fundraisers, they can leverage these networks of wealthy individuals and corporates to bring in additional high-value donors.
Partners at major law firms like Hogan Lovells, Morrison Foerster, Sidley Austin, Baker &Hostetler, Sullivan & Cromwell and others have played a significant role in pushing and promoting the Biden-Harris campaign.
The involvement of big law firms in the campaign can readily boost the campaign profile in the legal profession and serve to encourage additional law firms and legal professionals to contribute.
Firms that contribute may also have ‘business opportunity’ issues in their very sharp focus, in the hope to maintain access and influence with elected officials.
The involvement of major law firms amplifies fundraising efforts through their financial resources, networks, prestige, and organizational capabilities.