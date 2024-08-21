The Kiwi Lawyer Who Survived The Sicily Yacht Tragedy

Ayla Ronald, the New Zealand lawyer who survived the tragic sinking off Sicily of the yacht owned by British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch had worked on the high profile case that saw Lynch win a massive fraud and conspiracy case brought against him in the United States.
Principal lawyer in the case for Lynch was Christopher Morvillo, a Clifford Chance partner who is feared dead in the celebratory super yacht trip that encountered the unusual ‘waterspout storm’.
Lynch (pictured) founded and led Autonomy, a software company that Hewlett-Packard bought for $11 billion in 2011. In 2012, Hewlett-Packard took an $8.8 billion writedown on the acquisition and alleged there had been “serious accounting improprieties” which lead to more than a decade of civil and criminal litigation followed, including Lynch’s criminal trial.
Ronald works as a Senior Associate at Clifford Chance, a prestigious law firm in London and has over ten years experience in international corporate and commercial litigation, specializing in complex commercial and corporate litigation, large-scale litigation, and class actions.
She worked on the defense of News International in phone hacking claims and a US$5 billion claim by Hewlett Packard in the High Court of England and Wales, known as the “fraud trial of the century” by the press as well as advising on US DOJ and SEC investigations related to the same dispute.
She graduated from the University of Otago, where she earned a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws in 2012.