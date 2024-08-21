>> Check your new law job on New Zealand’s best law jobs network
Auckland firms Glaister Ennor and Keegan Alexander are to merge in December, combining two mid-level power players in the Auckland legal market.
The firms have a substantial history between them with Glaister Ennor, with 12 partners and over 60 staff and 100 years’ history while Keegan Alexander, with five partners, has a 75 year history in Auckland.
The combination will be made official on 1 December. Both firms have solid commercial client bases, although they are both full service law firms with experience in litigation, commercial and IP law, with their long history and connections within the legal and business communities.
Alexander Keegan consultant Sir Michael Friedlander is one of New Zealand’s wealthiest people, estimated at over $2 billion, with extensive property interests. He was made Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 (as pictured).
“This is a huge milestone for both of our firms. It’s a testament to our shared drive for excellence and commitment to outstanding legal support. This partnership signifies our unwavering commitment to leading the field and providing top-tier legal services”, Glaister Ennor joint managing partner Stephanie Harris said.
Keegan Alexander partner Andrew Barrett added that the firms “share the same values, internal culture and beliefs”.
As the firms develop the new merged firm, they will continue to operate as usual.
