Lawyers in a Sandwich Showdown: The Courtroom Drama You Didn’t See Coming

The Great Legal Sandwich Stoush
Move over courtroom theatrics—this week’s most gripping legal drama didn’t happen in front of a judge but in an interview room in Auckland. Two criminal defense lawyers found themselves embroiled in a heated spat over, wait for it, a sandwich. Unfortunately, you read that right.
The scene unfolded when one lawyer decided to enjoy their sandwhich lunch in a shared interview room during a court recess. Enter Lawyer #2, who wasn’t thrilled about the idea of the room doubling as a dining hall.
Words were exchanged, tempers flared, and before you could say “objection,” accusations of rudeness were flying faster than objections in Court.
The legal watchdog overseeing the courthouse wasn’t amused by the lunchtime drama, calling out both lawyeers for their lack of professionalism.
Who hasn’t had a workplace feud over something petty? This one just happens to involve people who argue for a living.
While the specifics of the sandwich remain unclear (Was it turkey? Ham? A controversial tuna salad?), one thing is certain: this bizarre clash has left everyone wondering if lawyers should have to pass a “basic manners” bar exam along with the regular one.