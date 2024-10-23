The OnlyFans Lawyer Who Became The Spicy Site’s CEO

Powering Up The OnlyFans Legal Team
OnlyFans, the platform known for its spicy content, is beefing up its legal team to tackle some hot-button issues of its own, bringing on board a squad of big law firms to navigate some tricky areas of online safety and data privacy.
Leading the charge of new legal firepower for OnlyFans is Keily Blair, a cybersecurity and privacy expert who climbed the ranks from chief strategy and operations officer to CEO in just a year.
Blair’s not alone in this legal makeover – she’s brought along several former colleagues from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, turning OnlyFans into a bit of a reunion party for ex-Orrick lawyers.
Also in the legal lineup is Matthew Reeder, a former Marine Corps judge advocate, now sits as the chief legal officer. Craig Hubble serves as general counsel, while James Hall is overseeing data protection and privacy.
Rounding out the team are Chloe Palios handling commercial matters and Conor Pope-Moody tackling regulatory and compliance issues.
OnlyFans isn’t stopping at in-house talent, though. They’ve also enlisted an all-star cast of outside counsel, including heavyweights like Orrick, Cooley, Quinn Emanuel, Skadden, and Winston & Strawn.
These firms are helping OnlyFans navigate everything from class actions to biometric privacy cases. There is plenty happening in both areas and the money and issues involve ensure the need for strong legal defenses to be put in place.
While OnlyFans is fortifying its legal defenses, it’s also raking in the dough.
CEO Blair revealed that the company has paid out a staggering $20 billion to its 4 million-plus content creators since 2016. Meanwhile, OnlyFans’ billionaire owner, Leonid Radvinsky, (pictured) pocketed a cool $472 million in dividends last fiscal year – a significant jump from previous years.
As OnlyFans continues to grow and face new challenges, it’s clear they’re not taking any chances when it comes to legal matters. With a powerful legal team in place and with heightened issues over privacy and data security, there will be a lot of work to do to protect the platform from cyber attack and legal attacks.
