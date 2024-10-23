Law Technology – Alexi Unveils New Era of AI Litigation Solutions with Expanded Features

Alexi reduces the time spent on routine litigation tasks by 80%, providing accurate answers to complex legal questions and generating detailed research memos, summaries, and documents instantly.
Toronto, ON (October 22, 2024) – Alexi, the leading AI litigation platform, is excited to announce a significant product expansion, ushering in a new era of legal technology designed to empower litigators throughout the entire file lifecycle. By applying advanced proprietary AI technology to core legal competencies, Alexi now equips litigators with a strategic edge — enabling streamlined litigation processes and improved client outcomes.
The new product addresses the growing demand for enhanced efficiency and accuracy in the litigation workflow. With Alexi, litigators can cut routine tasks by up to 80%, allowing them to dedicate more time to client strategy and high-impact work. As the legal industry continues to adopt AI, Alexi stands at the forefront, providing essential tools that not only boost productivity, but also elevate the quality of legal services while lowering costs.
“This new Alexi product is built on our strong foundation in AI-generated legal research work products; now, however, we’re revolutionizing the entire litigation workflow,” said Mark Doble, CEO of Alexi. “Our focus has always been on building AI that is scalable and easy to understand, prioritizing the unique needs of litigators. By actively seeking feedback from our users since day one, we ensure the quality, reliability, and consistency of our platform remains unmatched. Embracing AI empowers litigators to enhance their services and deliver better outcomes for their clients.”
Key features of the upgraded Alexi platform include:
- Context-Aware Case Management with Matters: Organize litigation files with “Matters,” a straightforward system that assigns unique file numbers for better billing, document tracking, and workflow efficiency. Build up your litigation file and let Alexi track the key issues and milestones, providing assistance every step of the way.
- Comprehensive Document Analysis & Summarization: Upload any legal document — regardless of length or format — and Alexi will summarize it in seconds, delivering key insights and exportable summaries that can be shared with colleagues.
- Workflow Document Management Hub: By using the “Workflow” functionality, users can track their litigation timeline with all case-related documents and activities in one place, with timestamps, for easy navigation and retrieval.
- AI Conversational Assistant: Real-time answers to tricky legal questions of the specifics of a file. Whether it’s a quick response or a detailed memo, Alexi helps with both routine and complex queries across multiple jurisdictions.
- An Extensible Platform: Alexi is designed to easily integrate functionality for every meaningful document or task that arises throughout a litigation file. Coming soon is comprehensive capabilities for generating various court-ready pleadings, with full coverage of the litigation workflow coming in 2025.
- Enterprise-Grade Security Enhancements: Alexi operates as a closed system, ensuring that all client data is secure and private.
As Alexi continues to evolve, the platform remains committed to providing litigators with the tools they need to excel in their practice. From generating detailed research memos that highlight relevant case law to offering summaries of complex documents, Alexi enhances every facet of legal work. This evolution positions Alexi as an essential partner for law firms of all sizes, ensuring they remain competitive in an increasingly digital landscape.
“Our legal research process has never been so efficient! Alexi’s AI search capabilities have allowed us to quickly and accurately find relevant case law and arguments, which has drastically reduced the time we spend on research,” said Spencer Moore, HR Legal Manager at Kina Gbezhgomi Child and Family Services. “In our field of work, we often encounter new and unique fact patterns – Alexi has allowed us to enter our research with as broad a question as necessary, and refine it into a concise legal argument in no time. The ability to go from broad question, to general secondary sources, to primary sources and relevant case law in one fell swoop is unmatched at this price. All of this within a clean and user-friendly interface makes navigating complex legal topics straightforward, even for less tech-savvy team members.”
Alexi’s commitment to supporting law firms and legal teams spans both the U.S. and Canada, covering all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., federal law, and all Canadian provinces, territories, and federal law (excluding Quebec). With its advanced AI capabilities, Alexi empowers litigators to reduce inefficiencies and maximize client value across these jurisdictions.
To learn more about how Alexi can transform your litigation practice, start your free 7-day trial today and discover the benefits of integrating AI into your workflow. Visit www.alexi.com.
About Alexi:
Alexi is the premier AI-powered litigation platform, providing legal teams with high-quality research memos, pinpointing crucial legal issues and arguments, and automating routine litigation tasks. Using proprietary AI technology, Alexi equips litigators with essential legal skills, allowing them to focus on strategy and high-value work. Founded by Mark Doble in 2017, Alexi is targeted at small, mid-sized, and large law firms. Alexi is trusted by clients such as McLeod Law, Oatley Vigmond LLP, and Stewart McKelvey. In 2018, Alexi was accepted into Techstars’ AI accelerator program in Montreal, further propelling its growth. For more information, visit https://www.alexi.com or follow Alexi on LinkedIn. —
