The Opioid Crisis – Prescription Drug Lawsuits in Chicago: Know Your Rights

The U.S. is facing an opioid crisis, with prescription drug and other cases being heard across the country. A look at the largest pharmaceutical settlements achieved provides astounding numbers regarding the range of issues that have affected ordinary people in the United States.
One of the most effected areas in the country so far as the opiod crisis is Chicago, which has grappled with this issue for many years now. A 2017 report shows that around 800 people in the state died from opioid-related overdoses, making drugs worse than even gun violence and traffic accidents.
Because doctors prescribe opioids, many think they are less dangerous than illicit drugs. They also think law enforcement takes the handling of these drugs less seriously. Indeed, there have been cases of doctors and pharma companies misrepresenting the addictive properties of opioids and unlawfully prescribing them.
There is an increase in lawsuits against doctors and pharmaceutical manufacturers for injuries related to harmful or improper prescriptions and treatments. Just recently, a doctor in suburban Chicago was found guilty of prescribing opioids to his patients without doing a medical examination and then fraudulently billing Medicare for the made-up treatment.
If you're a victim of medical practice you need to see a specialist lawyer who handles these sort of claims.
Experienced lawyers handle cases involving injuries related to prescription drugs and medical malpractices as part of a bigger personal injury practice.
Who can be held liable in a prescription drug lawsuit?
Depending on who is at fault, a prescription drug lawsuit can go against the doctor, pharmacist, pharmacy, hospital, or drug manufacturer. Whether a medication is prescribed for depression, pain, or other ailments, the pharmacist and doctor should provide clear usage directions and explain the potential side effects.
You can file a lawsuit against a doctor or pharmacist if you experience injuries due to a medication’s hidden side effects. You may even be able to include the hospital in the lawsuit if you discover it knowingly distributed harmful medication. Other targets include the pharmacist for misleading information or issuing the wrong medication.
Furthermore, you can add the drug manufacturer to the lawsuit if they acted negligently in the following ways:
- Failing to disclose the side effects of their product
- Falsifying clinical results
- Labeling their products incorrectly
- Unclean/dangerous manufacturing conditions
- Deliberately misrepresenting the safety of their product
- Leaving defects in their product
Drug manufacturing and preparation involve lengthy and thorough trials and tests. But in some cases, these tests don’t always reveal all the details, and drugs make it to the market only to show harmful effects later. When this happens, the manufacturer is supposed to take the drug off the market.
Unfortunately, most manufacturers are only concerned about their bottom lines and don’t do it immediately despite serious evidence. Contact an experienced med malpractice lawyer as soon as possible if you or your loved one suffers injuries due to a harmful prescription drug. You don’t have to wait for the manufacturer to recall their product.
What damages are available in a prescription drug case?
Opioid malpractice cases can involve claims for both economic and non-economic damages. Economic damages are compensatory or actual damages and are easy to assign a dollar value.
On the other hand, non-economic damages are losses that don’t have an actual dollar value. They are difficult to determine without expert guidance. An experienced attorney will ensure the settlement includes compensation for these losses and any inconvenience you might experience in the future due to the medication’s side effects.
Examples of economic damages include
- Medical expenses,
- Substance abuse counseling,
- Lost wages.
On the other hand, non-economic damages include
- Decreased quality of life,
- Pain and suffering,
- Emotional distress.
Mass tort vs. class action lawsuits
Sometimes, you may not be the only victim of a harmful medication or an improper prescription. Dangerous opioids often harm thousands of individuals resulting in a mass tort or class action suit. In a mass tort, multiple plaintiffs share similar allegations against a defendant but not the same injuries.
On the other hand, parties in a class action suit often have similar injuries. A mass tort gives plaintiffs more control over their cases than a class action suit. Working with a lawyer representing many plaintiffs against the same defendant is beneficial. Lawyers in mass tort cases often do extensive case reviews, evidence collection, and case preparation.
