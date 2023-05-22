Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Form Unprecedented Global Elite Law Firm
Two big law powerhouse law firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling, two prominent law firms, have announced their merger to establish what they consider to be the world’s first fully integrated global elite law firm.
Allen & Overy senior partner Wim Dejonghe (above) said the new firm would be like nothing else in the world.
The newly formed entity, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, putting it close to the top of the biggest and most prestigious law firms list, will possess equal capabilities in American law, English law, and local law, setting it apart as the sole global firm with such comprehensive offerings. With a combined workforce of 3,900 lawyers across 49 offices and an estimated total revenue of approximately $3.4 billion, this collaboration aims to accelerate the growth strategies of both firms.
Operating under the abbreviated name A&O Shearman, the merged firm aims to provide clients with a seamless and exceptional global service of the highest caliber.
By leveraging this integrated approach, the firm aims to assist clients in navigating the increasingly intricate legal, regulatory, and geopolitical landscape.
Shearman & Sterling stands to benefit from an expanded range of services across various practice areas, including an enhanced “rest of the world” offering. Allen & Overy will gain greater recognition at the board level and gain access to an expanded corporate client base in the United States.
Wim Dejonghe, the senior partner at Allen & Overy, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, “The combination of these two exceptional firms is an exciting step for us. Both companies have a long-standing history of excellence, and we believe that A&O Shearman will be a firm unlike any other in the world.”
Adam Hakki, senior partner at Shearman & Sterling, highlighted the increasing demand from clients for global elite firms, emphasizing the need for integrated legal solutions and advice. He believes that merging with Allen & Overy will significantly enhance their ability to meet these complex client requirements. Hakki also commended Allen & Overy as an outstanding company that shares a similar vision.
The proposed merger is contingent upon meeting closing conditions, including a vote by the partners of each respective firm.