The Power Lawyer Moving From Big Law Giant to Consultancy Leader

Mike McNamara’s New Role at Baretz+Brunelle
Mike McNamara helped build Dentons into a global, legal powerhouse and has not become the inaugural CEO of a legal consultancy that is working to help law firms navigate the evolving legal playing field.
Dentons has become the world’s largest law firm. He held the position of CEO from 2017 until his departure in 2021, and he continues to serve as a senior advisor at the firm, although no longer as a partner.
The leadership change at Dentons coincides with other significant transitions, including the upcoming departure of global CEO Elliott Portnoy and the recent exit of global chairman Joe Andrew.
His new role at legal consultancy Baretz+Brunelle will see him working closing with the firm’s founders, providing strategic advice to grow the firm.
McNamara’s extensive experience is expected to greatly benefit Baretz+Brunelle, particularly in advising firms navigating the evolving legal marketplace. According to Sonia Martin, CEO of Dentons US, his leadership experience and deep understanding of the legal industry are invaluable assets.
Baretz+Brunelle, known for its work with a variety of legal service providers including large law firms and private equity firms, recently expanded its services to include a talent intelligence and acquisitions practice.
McNamara’s focus will be on enhancing the firm’s capabilities in six key areas: reputation, revenue, talent, leadership, capital, and innovation.
Overall, Baretz+Brunelle aims to refine its business strategies under McNamara’s leadership, leveraging his expertise to foster growth and adapt to the increasingly sophisticated needs of the legal sector.