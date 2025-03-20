The Prominent KC Disbarred Over Sexual Misconduct Charges

KC Disbarrment
Prominent criminal barrister Jo Sidhu KC, former chair of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), has been disbarred following a disciplinary tribunal that found him guilty of professional misconduct, a decision that reached a majority verdict of three to two in favor of disbarment.
The misconduct involved three proven allegations concerning an unnamed woman in her 20s who was on a mini-pupillage with Sidhu.
The tribunal found that he invited her to his hotel room, asked her to stay the night, changed into his pajamas, and created a pillow “barricade” on the bed despite her protests about wanting to leave or sleep on the sofa.
Sidhu was also found to have initiated sexual contact with the woman (referred to as ‘Person 2’), which the tribunal deemed inappropriate given the circumstances.
In making its decision, the tribunal took into account the professional setting when the misconduct occurred, directed towards a personal in a vulnerable position.
They found the behaviour was both deliberate and sexual, involving an element of planning on the part of the barrister.
Sidhu’s legal team presented mitigating factors, including his dedication to supporting the criminal bar through his CBA leadership, his opposition to legal aid cuts, and his mentorship of aspiring barristers from underrepresented groups. The tribunal also noted that Sidhu had completed over 80 hours of psychotherapy.
A spokesperson from the Bar Standards Board (BSB) emphasized that “conduct of this nature has no place in the profession” and encouraged others who have experienced similar behavior by barristers to report it to the BSB.
Sidhu had previously surrendered his practice certificate and left No5 Barristers Chambers, which he had joined in January 2023. The decision to disbar him is open to appeal.