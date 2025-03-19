Frost Brown Todd Strengthens its Public Finance group with Addition of Counsel Rahat Huq in Houston

US Law Firm News
Frost Brown Todd (FBT) has added Rahat Huq as Counsel in its Public Finance group. Huq brings more than a decade of state and city government practice, most recently serving as Senior Assistant City Attorney for the City of Houston.
“We are so excited to have Rahat join our team. Rahat’s background in state and local government will help us provide even better service to our clients, as he has a deep understanding and insight to how governmental entities operate and navigate tax, bond and other critical public finance matters,” said Denise (Barkdull) Lund, Public Finance practice group leader. “He’s known as a talented, creative and thoughtful lawyer and will enhance our already-strong team, in Texas and around the country.”
As a Senior Assistant City Attorney for the City of Houston, Huq oversaw Public Finance and State and Local Taxation for the Legal Department and, additionally, advised City departments upon various economic development matters. Huq also formerly served as General Counsel Section Deputy Chief. In this role, in addition to advising City departments on matters in his core practice areas, Huq advised City boards and commissions and provided counsel to City departments on general public law matters such as elections, ethics, open meetings, open records and amendments to the City’s Code of Ordinances on various areas of municipal regulation.
Prior to his time with the City of Houston, Huq was an Assistant Attorney General with the Texas Attorney General’s Office where he issued rulings to state agencies and local governments on matters involving the Texas Public Information Act and advised upon the Texas Open Meetings Act.
FBT’s Public Finance group counsels borrowing entities, banks, and governmental entities on a wide range of public, project and economic development issues. Our full-service team supports municipal finance, economic development and redevelopment, real estate finance, securitizations and public-private partnerships.
“When I considered leaving government work, it was important to me to find a firm where I would have opportunities to work with a sophisticated and innovative group of lawyers. Frost Brown Todd is known for its smart teams, dedication to world class legal services, and results-driven orientation. I look forward to working with and learning from such a talented group of lawyers in Texas and across the country” added Huq.
Outside his legal practice, Huq covered the NBA for 15 years as a contributor at Forbes.com SportsMoney, ESPN.com, and Chron.com with a focus on analytics and the league’s salary cap and collective bargaining agreement.
Huq earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas, Austion and his Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center. He was awarded Most Outstanding Attorney by the City of Houston Legal Department in 2020 for his work in aiding City of Houston officials to navigate Texas’ comprehensive property tax reform legislation in light of the City Charter’s property tax restrictions.