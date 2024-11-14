The “WTF” Reaction To MAGA Attorney General Candidate Matt Gaetz

Ben Thomson, LawFuel contributor
In a controversial turn of events that underscores the volatile nature of American politics, let alone with its president-elect Donald Trump, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz stands poised to potentially lead the very department that once investigated him for serious allegations.
The proposed appointment has left lawyers in a state of shock, let alone surprise.
The 42-year-old Republican/MAGA firebrand, who emerged from the shadow of his prominent Florida politician father, has transformed from a subject of a Department of Justice investigation into its potential leader.
The investigation, which spanned from 2020 to 2023 and centered on allegations of trafficking a 17-year-old girl, was ultimately dropped without charges in February 2023.
However, the case’s echoes still reverberate through Washington’s corridors of power, particularly as Gaetz faces the prospect of overseeing sensitive records related to his own case if confirmed as attorney general.
Since his 2016 election to Congress, Gaetz has carved out a distinctive political persona, marked by frequent cable news appearances and a close alignment with Trump.
His confrontational style was particularly evident in his criticism of FBI Director Christopher Wray and his successful efforts to challenge funding for new FBI headquarters.
He also grilled then Attorney General Merrick Garland in a much-watched video, demonstrating his MAGA credentials in full force.
The nomination comes with significant implications for the Justice Department’s future.
If confirmed, Gaetz would wield considerable authority over criminal investigations, special prosecutor appointments, and departmental staffing decisions. The potential appointment raises questions about the traditional role of the attorney general as a guardian of the Justice Department’s independence from political influence.
Adding layers to this complex narrative is the guilty plea of Gaetz’s former associate, Joel Greenberg, to charges including minor sex trafficking and various fraud charges. While Greenberg’s cooperation with investigators reportedly implicated Gaetz, it ultimately led to no charges against the congressman.
As Trump’s vice-president-elect JD Vance notably remarked at a Georgia rally, the attorney general role is considered second only to the presidency in governmental importance.
This view gains more significance given the historical context of Trump’s previous relationships with his attorneys general, from Jeff Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation to Bill Barr’s eventual break with Trump over election fraud claims.
The pending House ethics committee investigation into Gaetz remains active, creating an unprecedented situation where a potential attorney general nominee continues to face congressional scrutiny.
As AbovetheLaw wrote:
Armed with nothing more than a JD and an unshakable belief that Donald Trump should be allowed to do crimes, the Florida congressman aims to become the highest law enforcement officer in the land.
Who Is Matt Gaetz?
Born in Hollywood, Florida in 1982 his father, Don Gaetz, was a prominent figure in Florida politics, serving in the state senate. Matt Gaetz is married to Ginger Gaetz and has described raising his son, Nestor, as “the most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life.”
Gaetz’s legal career began at the College of William & Mary Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctorate in 2007.. Following graduation, he joined the Keefe, Anchors & Gordon law firm in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where he spent a brief three years before entering politics.
The Gaetz Professional Timeline:
- 2007: Graduated from William & Mary Law School
- 2007: Admitted to Florida Bar
- 2007-2010: Associate, Keefe, Anchors & Gordon
- 2010: Elected to Florida House of Representatives
- 2016: Elected to U.S. House of Representatives
During his time in private practice, Gaetz’s caseload was diverse but relatively modest in scope, handling relatively minor cases like homeowner disputes and debt collection – far removed from the more weighty litigation typically associated with future Attorneys General.
Political Career and Legal Involvement
Gaetz’s transition to politics came swiftly. In 2010, he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, where he served until 2016.
During this time, he chaired the Finance and Tax Committee and the Criminal Justice Subcommittee, roles that allowed him to engage with legal and policy matters at the state level[.
In 2016, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has served on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Judiciary Committee.
His congressional tenure has been marked by vocal support for Trump and involvement in high-profile political events, including the impeachment proceedings against Trump.
And Trump, above all else, values loyalty from his ‘subject’s, of whom Gaetz is now one of the most significantly anointed – and powerful.
Let the law times roll.