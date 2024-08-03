Top Marketing Strategies Law Firms Should Consider

The revenue of law firms increased by 35% due to online marketing activities according to a Legal Trends Report. Marketing is an important operation for law firms to enhance visibility, acquire and retain clients, and gain a bigger share of the market.
Hence, a well-executed marketing plan can increase revenue by bringing in new clients and retaining existing ones. The business of high-value clients can also contribute to improved earnings while maintaining a solid reputation.
Boost Digital Presence
A study by Clio indicated that 81% of potential clients use the web to search for a law firm before contacting one. Around 95% of legal consumers also read online reviews before hiring a lawyer.
It is critical for a law company to develop a mobile and user-friendly website that has quality content and keywords so that it can rank higher in search engine results. Social media marketing is influential, too in helping build a strong presence on platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Targeted emails with valuable content and offers can generate leads and build relationships.
Another significant marketing strategy is to create informative and engaging blog posts, articles, and videos. Furthermore, a podcast dedicated to tackling law issues and information can be set up. However, ensure that the structure of the podcast is logical because the flow of the narrative keeps the audience engaged and captivated.
The podcast may include complex legal topics that are discussed in a clear and concise manner. The law firm must also be approachable. Therefore, listeners should be given opportunities to get to know the attorneys personally to build trust and rapport. Calls to action in the podcast encourage listeners to get in touch with the firm.
A well planned podcast episode has the potential to reach a wider audience than traditional marketing channels. For example, a favorite podcast among fans is ‘Thinking Like a Lawyer’. It discusses popular topics from the perspective of lawyers. ‘Asked and Answered’ is another informative podcast hosted by American Bar Association (ABA) lawyers covering different legal topics.
Traditional Marketing Tools
That’s not to say that traditional marketing tools such as referrals and word of mouth (WOM) do not work in luring potential clients.
An estimated 67% of consumers say they’re more likely to engage or purchase a product if it is recommended by family or friends per Comrade report. Hence, an effective referral program can provide quality leads and help build the reputation/credibility of the practice.
Attending trade events and marketing shows can become an effective way to pick up new clients. According to BTWN Exhibits, 92% of show attendees participate in trade shows to discover new products and services.
By showcasing a law firm’s services and network, it can generate new prospects and business contacts. Be sure that the company is represented by its best attorneys who are well-versed about the firm’s offers.
Law firms see the benefit of marketing strategies to improve their visibility and reputation as well as bring in new clients and increase revenues. A mix of digital and traditional marketing strategies can achieve these goals successfully.
Source: LowerStreet.co