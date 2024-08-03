How One Law Firm Embraced Legal AI Across Its Practice

The Legal AI Case Study
Norma Harris, LawFuel contributor
Legal AI is overtaking many areas of business and daily life, including law firms who continue to learn how to best embrace the technology rather than being overwhelmed by it. A recent study in Law.com of one law firm, Atlanta-based Barrett & Farahany showed how they have dealt with the technology across the firm.
Legal AI is emerging as a transformative force in the legal industry, reshaping how law firms operate and compete in an increasingly tech-driven landscape. Law.com recently reported on Atlanta-based labor and employment boutique Barrett & Farahany, which has fully embraced AI technology not just for legal work, but for firm-wide operations.
The firm’s adoption of Eve Legal, an AI platform developed by a San Francisco startup, has produced impressive results in terms of time-saving and efficiency for the firm.
Eve provides a comprehensive legal AI platform that permits lawyers to incorporate AI right from matter intake to the final ‘product’, thus providing what it describes as a ‘second brain’ for law firms to use when handling client files.
Managing partner Amanda Farahany (pictured) reports significant time savings, with over 20 hours per week reclaimed from managing tasks like discovery. Moreover, client response times have plummeted from 10-20 hours to a mere 30-45 minutes, showcasing the efficiency gains that legal AI can offer.
But the improvements extend beyond mere timekeeping.
Legal AI is proving instrumental in leveling the playing field for smaller firms competing against larger, resource-rich corporations and it continues to transform the legal landscape.
By streamlining monotonous tasks such as document preparation and enhancing the efficiency of case analysis and research, AI allows lawyers to focus on strategic and client-facing aspects of their work.
The AI-enabled shift not only improves the quality of legal services but also enables firms to represent a greater number of clients effectively, the firm says.
Legal AI Challenges
However, the adoption of legal AI is not without its challenges. The legal community remains cautious, with concerns ranging from potential legal risks and ethical considerations to usage restrictions.
A 2023 poll by the Association of Corporate Counsel and Lowenstein Sandler found that only 64 percent of in-house counsel have utilized AI for legal tasks, highlighting the industry’s hesitancy.
While the survey’s key findings found that most in-house counsel have not yet integrated AI into their department, many (62 percent) do see the potential for increased productivity with its use. However, the survey revealed some potential hurdles toward reaching that potential, with 43 percent of respondents expressing little to no confidence in their understanding of the technology, only 25 percent saying they’ve received training, and half of the respondents saying they had no plans for formal training or education.
Source: Lowenstein Sandler
Farahany acknowledges these concerns, emphasizing the need for human oversight to verify AI-generated information and guard against potential “hallucinations” or inaccuracies. Transparency is also crucial, with Barrett & Farahany disclosing their use of AI to clients – a practice that has, so far, been met without complaint.
The impact of legal AI extends beyond individual firms. It’s particularly beneficial for labor and employment practices, given AI’s already widespread use in the labor market.
As Evan Shenkman, chief knowledge and innovation officer at Fisher Phillips, notes, encouraging innovation in the legal industry requires firms to take risks on startups and publicly advocate for innovative technology.
There is no question that legal AI is poised to become an integral part of law firm operations across the board.
From human resources and finances to client intake, the potential applications are vast. Firms that embrace this technology may gain a significant competitive edge in efficiency and client service.
The key point is that AI is a tool that can augment human capability rather than replace it altogether.
As the legal industry continues to evolve, the development and adoption of AI platforms are expected to further transform the landscape. For lawyers and law firms, staying informed about these technological advancements and considering their integration into practice will be crucial for remaining competitive in an increasingly digital legal world.
