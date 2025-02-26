Trial Boutique Acquires Prominent Litigator as Firm Expands

California Consumer Attorney of Year Joins Boutique Firm
Girard Sharp has been joined in San Francisco by former Lieff Cabraser litigastor Sarah London, with the firm intent on expanding its tort practice.
Girard Sharp is keen to build its specialist litigation prowess. The addition of London is significant. She has recently being named the California Consumer Attorney of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys of California and the California Lawyer of the Year by California Lawyer in 2024. She comes with significant experience in complex litigation and adds a major litigation power to the boutique.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Leading complex litigation and trial boutique Girard Sharp LLP today announced that acclaimed litigator Sarah London has joined the firm as a partner, marking a significant expansion of the firm’s tort practice. London brings extensive leadership experience in complex litigation and has been appointed by multiple courts to lead multidistrict litigations ranging from the Uber passenger sexual assault litigation to the Juul litigation.
London joins Girard Sharp after 15 years with Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, where she led its fertility practice and represented clients harmed by vaping and tobacco companies, dangerous drugs and medical devices, and environmental disasters. London’s successful track record, in addition to leading the Uber and Juul litigations, includes serving as settlement counsel in the Flint Water Cases and a member of the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee in the Gilead HIV Drug Kidney & Bone Injuries Litigation.
“After years of collaborating as co-counsel, we are thrilled to welcome Sarah as a partner in the firm. Her leadership experience and excellence in the courtroom align perfectly with our values of trial-centered advocacy and strategic problem solving,” said Dena Sharp, managing partner of Girard Sharp, who served alongside London as co-lead counsel in Juul. “We can’t wait to combine forces, all toward the end of obtaining the best possible results for our clients.”
London regularly receives recognition from her peers for her legal acumen and representation of her clients, recently being named the California Consumer Attorney of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys of California and the California Lawyer of the Year by California Lawyer in 2024. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Consumer Attorneys of California and chairs the Resource Board of the National Association of Women Judges. Prior to her legal career, she served as a Public Policy Manager and Lobbyist at Planned Parenthood of Kansas, bringing valuable policy expertise to her practice.
“Sarah is a doer and a seasoned trial attorney with unmatched legal instincts. Her joining the team will ensure we continue to advance our practice with a trial-centered focus,” said Adam Polk, partner at Girard Sharp. “The decision to bring on a new partner is one we took very seriously, and at the same time, given our history of successfully working together, Sarah’s addition is a natural next step for the firm.”
“Girard Sharp’s commitment to taking on the most challenging, important cases aligns with my vision for advocacy,” said London. “The firm’s expansion of its tort practice will complement its tremendous impact in the class action space and comes at a time when increasingly complex litigation requires increasingly sophisticated representation. I look forward to continuing the work that we’ve been doing together for years and helping lead the firm into the future.”
