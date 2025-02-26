In what feels like the final chapter of television's longest-running legal drama, Australia's Channel Ten has now agreed to pay journalist Lisa Wilkinson $1.15 million to cover her legal expenses from the Bruce Lehrmann defamation saga.
19 thoughts on “The Rise of Australia’s Leading Media Barrister, Sue Chrysanthou”
really loved reading about sue chrysanthou’s approach to her work. it’s refreshing to see someone break the mold in such a high stakes environment. and who knew legal prep could involve feeding possums at 1am? makes you wonder what other secrets top lawyers have up their sleeves.
Does anyone know if this kind of unconventional approach is common in the legal field, or is it unique to Chrysanthou? I’ve heard of lawyers having quirks, but midnight wildlife rescue is next level.
8k a day for a lawyer? and here i thought the justice system was supposed to be about truth and fairness, not who can afford the fanciest barrister. sure, chrysanthou’s story is cool and all, but it just highlights how out of reach quality legal defense is for most folks.
Sue Chrysanthou’s journey from the daughter of refugees to a top counsel is truly inspiring. It’s a testament to how determination and hard work can overcome any background. Also, her creative approach to legal strategy is something I hope to emulate in my future career.
sue’s backstory is the stuff of movies man. from a refugee camp to the top of the legal ladder in australia. it’s crazy how some people turn their struggles into their strength. also, paying for a journalist’s legal bills? that’s a bold move.
While Sue Chrysanthou’s strategies are unorthodox, one can’t help but question the efficiency of such methods in the legal field. Possums and midnight meetings sound more like distractions than viable tactics. Has there been any statistical analysis on the success rates of these unconventional approaches?
lol milk vomit and midnight epiphanies sound like the title of my autobiography. gotta love a lawyer who’s not afraid to get her hands dirty and think outside the box. makes you think twice about what goes on behind the scenes in those big legal battles.
Right? It’s like there’s a whole other world in the legal profession we never see. Stories like these really humanize the people behind the cases.
Imagine having ‘possum feeder’ in your lawyer’s job description. Only in Australia, folks.
haha exactly! never a dull moment down under. makes you wanna sign up for law school… or maybe just a wildlife rescue :p
Anyone else think it’s wild how these legal dramas unfold in real life? I mean, Channel Ten dropping $1.15 mil for legal expenses… does that set a precedent or what? How’s this compare to previous defamation cases in Aus?
Great point, I was thinking the same. Especially given the high profile nature of the case, it’s fascinating to analyze the legal strategies used by both sides.
Yes, and does anyone know if Channel Ten’s move here might impact how media companies deal with similar cases in the future?
Tracking down US military commanders on LinkedIn, while raising orphaned wallabies is the most tech-forward legal strategy I’ve heard of. It’s almost like a start-up mentality in a legal setting. Chrysanthou is setting new standards here.
love the part about bottle-raising wallabies and midnight strategy. It’s like chaos and care mixed together – proof you don’t have to fit a mold to make a big impact.
Ah yes, the classic technique of possum feeding to disrupt the opposing counsel’s focus. Bravo, Chrysanthou, for revolutionizing trial prep with wildlife.
I’m just here wondering how one goes from potentially being a vet to a high-flying lawyer. Chrysanthou’s story sounds like a movie script, doesn’t it? Would love to know more about that transition.
While I admire Chrysanthou’s unconventional methods, how effective are these really when it comes down to court decisions? It’s interesting, sure, but the real measure of a lawyer’s success should be their win rate, right? Would love to see some stats here.
You make a valid point, SammyS. While Chrysanthou’s methods are indeed fascinating, the true metric of success in the legal world is outcomes. Her track record, interestingly, includes some landmark victories which suggest effectiveness beyond the unusual methods.