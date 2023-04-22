Trouble at Factory: More Issues At Russell McVeagh

Leave a Comment / Power Law Firms - New Zealand, New Zealand, Russell McVeagh / April 22, 2023
Trouble at Factory: More Issues At Russell McVeagh 2

Russell McVeagh is dealing with more issues involving inappropriate behaviour following a ‘recent event’, with one staffer having resigned already and with one man having been removed from the firm’s website.

>> Best law jobs here

The firm has not commented publicly on the matter and it is unknown whether the Law Society is formally involved.

It is the last reminder Russell McVeagh needs regarding inappropriate sexual or other behaviour following the 2021 finding against former partner James Gardner-Hopkins, who was found guilty of six charges of misconduct that took place during the 2015-16 summer.

This case is allegedly one that helped spark the #MeToo movement in New Zealand when it was reported in 2018.

>> Law Jobs – Graduate roles, Family Law, Litigation, In-House – New Zealand’s best law jobs network here

Trouble at Factory: More Issues At Russell McVeagh 3

Ted Lasso’s Top Career Tips

Did You Also See . . ?

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy