Two Latham Watkins Partners Named to Global Competition Review’s Prestigious 40 Under 40 Honor Roll

Lindsey Champlin and Greg Bonné recognized as among the elite next-generation antitrust practitioners.
Washington, D.C. partner and Vice Chair of Latham’s Global Antitrust & Competition Practice Lindsey Champlin and London partner Greg Bonné have been named to Global Competition Review’s 40 Under 40 honor roll, a competitive list of the next generation of leading antitrust practitioners from around the world. The latest edition spotlights lawyers and economists from 35 firms across 14 jurisdictions.
Lindsey’s published Q&A describes some of the most significant competition matters she’s handled in recent years, including her work on the successful merger litigation against the DOJ in U.S. Sugar’s acquisition of Imperial Sugar. The transaction presented issues involving the regulatory role of the United States Department of Agriculture over US sugar policy and the Capper-Volstead Act. It concluded with a successful one-week trial in federal district court and a decision that was confirmed on appeal to the Third Circuit.
In his published Q&A, Greg highlights his representation of Meta during the CMA’s investigation of Meta’s completed acquisition of Giphy as his most important competition matter to date. The investigation resulted in the CMA’s first challenge to a “Big Tech” merger and lasted for three years, including two appeals to the UK’s Competition Appeals Tribunal and a further appeal to the Court of Appeal of England and Wales.