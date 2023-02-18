Two New Partners Announced for Anthony Harper

Law firm Anthony Harper has announced the promotion of Jessica Hanning and Matt Winter to partnerships effective January 1, 2023.

Jessica Hanning is a commercial litigator with more than10 years’ experience. She has advised on a range of commercial disputes including farm leases, defective product claims, liquidations, and debt recovery.

Hanning also has particular expertise in construction, advising on complex construction contract disputes relating to defective work, delays, and payment issues.

In 2020, she was named on the NZ Lawyer Rising Star List, which recognised those who made incredible advancements within their profession. She was also named as an Up and Coming Litigation Star in the 2019 Lawfuel Power list.

Hanning joined Anthony Harper’s Auckland office in 2015. In 2019, she joined the Litigation team in Christchurch and, despite the move, she continues to work for a number of its Auckland-based clients that value her expertise and pragmatic advice.

Matt Winter.

Matt Winter is a property lawyer with more than 10 years’ experience. He advises on all aspects of property law, particularly in relation to commercial and industrial property acquisition, leasing, and disposal.

Winter’s key focus is in the transport/logistics and commercial office sectors. He has personally managed several of the largest commercial property transactions in Christchurch over the past few years, as well as assisting firm clients with property acquisitions and disposals and the real estate component of mergers and acquisitions all over New Zealand.

Winter has been a part of Anthony Harper’s Christchurch property team since 2014 and, in that time, has gained the trust and confidence of many of the firm’s clients with his pragmatic and commercial approach to transactions.

Managing partner Malcolm Hurley said: “Jessica and Matt’s promotion to partnership reflects the quality of their advice, expertise, and service delivery across a wide range of litigation and property law. The firm is in a period of growth and these appointments reflect this as well as … the calibre of our senior lawyers.”