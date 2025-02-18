UK Law Merger Proposed for Northern Firms

North England law firms Ward Hadaway and The Endeavour Partnership LLP are in talks to merge and create a firm with a potential £75m revenue stream.
The managing partner of Ward Hadaway, which has offices in Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester, says the two combined business have the potential to create “a stronger, more diverse business” for its clients, as he revealed the firms are currently in discussions.
The law firms have been closely involved for many years and the proposed merger would bring together complementary teams, according to Steven Petrie (pictured) the Ward Hadaway Managing Partner.
The media statement about the potential merger is below –
Leading law firms, Ward Hadaway LLP and Teesside based The Endeavour Partnership LLP are pleased to announce they are in discussions regarding a potential merger.
The exploration of this partnership reflects both firms’ shared vision and their commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering enhanced value to their clients and stakeholders.
Both firms have enjoyed a very close working relationship over many years and have confirmed they are conducting due diligence and evaluating how a combined entity could create opportunities for growth and an expanded wide range of additional legal services for their respective clients.
“This is an exciting time for both firms,” said Steven Petrie Managing Partner of Ward Hadaway LLP. “By joining forces, we have the potential to expand both our wider legal offering within the North East legal market and beyond and create a stronger, more diverse business to serve our clients even better.”
Lee Bramley, Managing Partner at the Endeavour Partnership LLP added: “The possibility of combining our strengths represents an incredible opportunity. Together, we can achieve scale that will drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our people and our clients.”
As discussions progress, both firms remain committed to transparency and collaboration. Updates will be shared as and when appropriate. Until then, both firms will continue to operate independently, maintaining their commitment to excellence in serving their clients.