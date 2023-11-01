UN Lunacy On Display As Iran Becomes Chair of UN Human Rights Council

Zlatko Zigic* This is not a bad joke- this is for real: Islamic Republic of Iran will become the Chair of the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum, starting on Nov. 2nd 2023
Question to the UN – how can Islamic Republic of Iran become Chair of the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum?
The regime was appointed in May by the president of the UN Human Rights Council.
How can UN elevate a radical Iranian regime that kills, beats, tortures & rapes women who demand their basic rights?
How can UN ignore the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the state and regime that is funding, arming, training and supporting Hezbollah, Hamas and other terrorist organizations and their acts of terror against Israel and other sovereign countries?
How can UN support Islamic Republic of Iran – the state that brutally and violently oppresses its own citizens who cry for freedom and human rights, a state that deems homosexuality a crime punishable by death.
How can UN support Islamic Republic of Iran – a state producing drones and arms for Russia that uses Iranian-made weapons to invade Ukraine and bomb civilians?
Islamic Republic of Iran is a state that terrorizes its own people and funds terrorism internationally and therefore it is a terrorist state.
And that same terrorist state will now become the Chair of the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum, starting on Nov. 2nd!
Where is the logic? Where is the objectivity and justice? Where is the morality?
It’s time for all democracies at the UN to stop legitimizing murderous regimes, in violation of the UN’s founding principles, and instead to begin holding the perpetrators to account.
It is unimaginable that on Thursday 02nd November 2023, at the UN human rights council, Ayatollah Khamenei’s representative will be holding the gavel, with UN human rights chief Volcker Turk and other dignitaries at his side.
These appointments send the wrong message at the wrong time, enabling the Islamic Republic of Iran — even as it is shooting protesters in the face, raping human rights defenders in prison, and sponsoring Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations’ atrocities — to strut on the international stage as a respected and influential actor.
Author –
Zlatco Zigic is a former director of the UN Migration Agency in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and in SouthEast Asia and the Pacific and executive director and chief/head of diplomatic missions with more than 25 years of progressively responsible experience at the senior management level, working as an independent consultant based in the UK. He can be contacted at LinkedIn and Twitter/X.