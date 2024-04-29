Understanding Cerebral Palsy: Causes, Symptoms, and Legal Rights

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects a person’s movement, muscle tone, and coordination. It is caused by damage to the developing brain, usually before or during birth.
This condition can have a significant impact on individuals and their families, affecting not only their physical abilities but also their cognitive function. In this article, we will delve into some of the key causes of cerebral palsy, its symptoms, and the legal rights available to those living with this condition.
Causes of Cerebral Palsy
Several factors related to prenatal development, pregnancy complications, and post-delivery events can lead to the birth of a child with cerebral palsy. Although the exact cause may not always be identifiable in every case, some of the common risk factors and causes have been recognized within medical research. These include the following:
- Prenatal Factors: Certain maternal infections (such as rubella or toxoplasmosis), exposure to toxins or substances harmful to fetal development (like drugs or alcohol), and untreated maternal health conditions (such as high blood pressure) can increase the risk of cerebral palsy.
- Birth Complications: The lack of oxygen supply during childbirth due to issues such as umbilical cord entanglement or uterine rupture can lead to damage in the baby’s brain and result in cerebral palsy.
- Perinatal Factors: Infections acquired shortly after birth (such as meningitis) or other complications like jaundice may contribute to the development of this condition.
- Genetics: In rare cases, genetic mutations may play a role in causing cerebral palsy; however, this factor is a lot less common compared to other causes.
Symptoms of Cerebral Palsy
The symptoms of cerebral palsy vary from person to person based on how extensive the brain damage is and which parts of the brain are affected. However, some of the common signs and symptoms include the following:
- Motor difficulties: These can encompass varying degrees of muscle stiffness (spasticity), lack of coordination (ataxia), involuntary movements (chorea), or reduced muscle tone.
- Speech and Language Challenges: Communication difficulties may be present due to impaired muscle control in the face, mouth, and throat.
- Intellectual Impairments: Cognitive challenges are not inherent to cerebral palsy; however, some individuals may experience developmental delays or intellectual disabilities.
- Sensory Issues: Individuals with cerebral palsy might have problems with their senses, exhibit hypersensitivity to certain stimuli like noise or touch, or have difficulty processing sensory information.
Legal Rights of Those Living With Cerebral Palsy
Individuals with cerebral palsy have certain legal rights that aim to protect them from discrimination and ensure access to the necessary accommodations. Here are a few important areas of focus:
- Education: The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) guarantees eligible students with disabilities the right to a free and appropriate public education in an inclusive setting. This law ensures that students with cerebral palsy receive the necessary support and modifications in their learning environment.
- Accessibility: The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) mandates equal accessibility for people with disabilities across various public domains like transport, employment, housing, and governmental services.
- Public Assistance Programs: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) provides monetary assistance to individuals with low income and limited resources who experience substantial disability related to their cerebral palsy.
- Personal Injury Claims: If the cause of someone’s cerebral palsy can be traced back to medical negligence during childbirth or prenatal care, exploring legal options through a personal injury lawsuit can help families secure compensation for ongoing medical expenses, rehabilitative services, and other associated costs.
Conclusion
Understanding the causes, symptoms, and legal rights related to cerebral palsy is essential for both the affected individuals and their support networks. By raising awareness about this condition and advocating for inclusivity, we can work towards creating a society that values diversity and actively accommodates the needs of those living with cerebral palsy.
If you or a loved one is dealing with this condition, consult with healthcare professionals and legal experts to access guidance specific to your situation.
Content Provider: Birth Injury Lawyer Group, AZ