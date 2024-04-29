What Are The Situations Where a Service Member Needs Legal Representation?

The legal landscape of the military is quite complex, and service members of every kind (active, veterans, or reserves) have to deal with it during their service. As such, there are different situations where a service member has to get the services of a legal professional, like Matthew G. Jubelt, Attorney & Counselor at Law, PLLC, who understands and practices military law.
In this article, we’ll discuss these situations in detail.
Administrative Actions
Administrative actions in the military include administrative separations, contrary performance evaluations, and reprimands. A service member might face any of these actions. A service member should get legal representation if they face any of these actions. A military lawyer will help you ensure that you are not treated unfairly and that everything is done in line with standard procedures.
Court Martial Defense
Military personnel who break the law or fail to follow orders usually get court-martialed. Having a court martial case is very serious and should be taken very seriously. As such, an individual in this position must get the help of a military lawyer. Whether the offense is serious or not, a skilled lawyer can positively impact the proceedings and ensure your rights are protected.
Deployment Problems
Deployment can lead to several legal issues. You can read this article to find out more about what deployment in the military is all about. A very common issue that these service members face during deployment is visitation rights and child custody. Some military personnel might have to deal with financial issues such as managing mortgages or leases.
When you face problems due to your deployment, you shouldn’t take chances and leave things to fate. Hire a lawyer to help you navigate these issues and protect your interests. This way, you can rest assured that things are properly handled even while you’re away.
Veterans’ Benefits
After retiring, one becomes a civilian and is entitled to veterans’ benefits. To secure these benefits, you need to file a claim. While this might sound straightforward, it can be quite confusing and challenging.
The confusion becomes all the more apparent when your claim is denied and you have to appeal. Trying to do all this on your own can be very difficult, but with a military lawyer handling the process, the complexities can be dealt with effectively. With the right lawyer, you can rest assured that you’ll get what’s due.
Harassment and Discrimination
It might surprise you to know that harassment and discrimination happen among military personnel. You can check out this piece to discover the prevalence of sexual harassment in the military. Anyone who experiences this kind of misconduct can get legal representation. The lawyer will then file a claim using the right channels to get justice for the harassed or discriminated individual.
Security Clearance Worries
The fact that you are in the military means that you must go through security clearance. If you hold a sensitive position, you’re bound to be examined more thoroughly. If you have concerns about the security clearance, you can hire a lawyer. They can provide you with the necessary information you need that relates to the issue at hand.
Combating Prejudiced Treatment
If you feel you are being treated unfairly, you have the right to consult a military lawyer. They are in a better position to explain your rights. Furthermore, they can help you address these issues through legal action or administrative remedies.
The above are the common situations where a service member needs legal representation. We must also mention that there are different resources a military person in need of legal representation can make use of. Whatever the situation might be, we advise that a service member should get all the legal guidance they need to protect their interests and rights.
