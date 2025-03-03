US Government ‘Whole of Government’ Approach to Immigration Enforcement

Federal Prosecutors Charge 126 Previously Removed Illegal Aliens, Many with Felony Criminal Records, with Illegally Re-Entering the U.S.
LOS ANGELES – Working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal law enforcement partners, federal prosecutors in recent weeks filed charges against 126 defendants who allegedly illegally re-entered the United States after being removed, the Justice Department announced today.
Many of the defendants charged in this operation were previously convicted of felony offenses before they were removed from the U.S., offenses that include manslaughter and crimes against children.
Filed as part of immigration enforcement activities across the region over the past week, the criminal cases charge each defendant with being an illegal alien found in the United States following a previous removal from the United States. The criminal complaints and indictments were filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and Riverside. The recently filed illegal re-entry cases resulted in nearly three dozen arrests over the past week.
The crime of being found in the United States following removal carries a base sentence of up to two years in federal prison, defendants who were removed after being convicted of a felony face a maximum 10-year sentence, and defendants removed after being convicted of an aggravated felony face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is enforcing long-standing immigration laws, and Illegal aliens who defy lawful removal orders by returning to this nation will be prosecuted,” said Acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally. “These charges promote respect for the immigration laws. The individuals charged over the past week include sex offenders, narcotics dealers, violent criminals, and others who pose a danger to the public.”
“This result represents a brand new, whole-of-government approach to immigration enforcement,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles Acting Special Agent in Charge John Pasciucco. “Our primary goal, along with our federal law enforcement partners, is to ensure those who commit transnational crimes such as drug trafficking, financial fraud and child exploitation can no longer commit it in the U.S.”
Some of the recently filed cases are summarized below with information contained in court documents. Most of these defendants were arrested February 23. Each of these defendants are Mexican nationals.
- Ricardo Reynoso-Garcia, 59, of Arleta, was convicted in federal court of illegal reentry into the United States in September 2013 and sentenced to 46 months in prison. He was separately removed four other times between 1984 and 2018. Reynoso-Garcia was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court of voluntary manslaughter in January 1995 and sentenced to 24 years in prison. He also was convicted in U.S. District Court of fraud and misuse of visas in April 2017 and sentenced to 18 months in prison.
- Oscar Parra-Reyes, 50, of El Monte, was removed four previous times between 1995 and 2006. He was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court in February 1993 for sale/transportation of marijuana and sentenced to two years in prison. He subsequently was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, corporal injury to a child’s parent and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Luis Roberto Calderon Collantes, 52, of Rialto, was removed from the United States in August 2021 following his February 2017 conviction in San Bernardino County Superior Court for transporting methamphetamine, a felony offense for which he was sentenced to five years in California state prison. In March 2024, Collantes was found in the United States when FBI agents identified his fingerprints on a package of fentanyl they obtained through an undercover purchase on the dark web, a package investigators believe originated from his Rialto home.
- Valentin Vidal-Lopez, 35, of Granada Hills, was removed from the United States in April 2018. He was convicted of attempted murder in January 2011 in Los Angeles County Superior Court and was sentenced to 10 years in California state prison. According to court documents, immigration authorities were notified on January 26 that Vidal-Lopez was in the custody of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office after his arrested on the charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, DUI alcohol, and possessing a forged driver’s license. At the time of his arrest, Vidal-Lopez allegedly ignored officer commands to step out of his vehicle and then began to drive away. Vidal-Lopez allegedly continued to ignore officer commands and verbally threatened to fight the officers. When taken into custody, Vidal-Lopez allegedly possessed a driver’s license and a Social Security card in other people’s names, along with a bogus lawful permanent resident card, commonly known as a “green card.”
- Erasmo Hermosillo-Martin, 69, of Inglewood, was removed from the United States to Mexico in March 1994. He was convicted of kidnapping and terrorist threats in May 1991 in Los Angeles County Superior Court and was sentenced to five years and eight months in California state prison. On January 14, law enforcement was notified via the HSI Tipline that Hermosillo-Martin had returned to the United States.
- Angel Navarro-Camarillo, 42, was removed from the United States four times between 2007 and 2021. He was convicted in Orange County Superior Court in August 2004 for lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14 and sentenced to five years’ probation and 202 days in jail. In October 2005, but his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to three years in prison. Navarro-Camarillo was convicted in U.S. District Court in February 2019 for being an illegal alien found in the United States following removal and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.
- Isidro Jimenez-Ibanez, 51, of Coachella, was arrested February 24. Jimenez-Ibanez was removed in 1995 following a conviction for possession for sale of methamphetamine in Riverside County Superior Court. According to the criminal complaint, Jimenez-Ibanez returned to the United States and was convicted in 2023 of assault with a deadly weapon in Riverside County.
Criminal complaints and indictments contain allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
The illegal re-entry cases filed as part of the past week’s immigration enforcement activities are being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.
The FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the United States Marshals Service; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service provided substantial support during the enforcement activities this week.
The criminal cases are being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys in the Domestic Security and Immigration Crimes Section and the General Crimes Section.