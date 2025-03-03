Former Associate Counsel to President Trump Joins Steptoe

Kevin Garvey is a former senior official in the first Trump administration where he was Associate Counsel to the President in the White House Counsel’s Office and then Deputy Chief and later Chief of Staff to the US Trade Representative, Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer.
(March 3, 2025, Washington, DC) — Steptoe LLP has further enhanced its renowned International Trade and Regulatory Compliance practice with the addition of Kevin Garvey as a partner in Washington, DC.
Kevin is a former senior official in the first Trump administration where he was Associate Counsel to the President in the White House Counsel’s Office and then Deputy Chief and later Chief of Staff to the US Trade Representative, Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer. At the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), Kevin was deeply involved in the negotiations of the Phase One trade deal with China, implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA); the launch of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the United Kingdom and Kenya; Section 301 investigations; and reviews conducted by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) of transactions involving critical technology and infrastructure projects.
Kevin most recently served as the Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at the US Chamber of Commerce, which he joined in 2022.
Earlier in his career, Kevin worked in the international trade, white collar, government litigation and investigations practices at major law firms in Washington, DC, where he represented individual and corporate clients before law enforcement and regulatory agencies in a wide range of matters, including investigations into alleged violations of the FCPA, export controls, and economic sanctions regulations.
“Kevin’s extensive experience in trade negotiations and policy implementation in the first Trump administration makes him a uniquely valuable asset for our US and international clients navigating today’s complex trade issues. His well-timed arrival underscores the importance we place on guiding all our clients through the intersection of business, policy, regulation, and the courts,” said firm chair Gwen Renigar.
Steptoe has ramped up its already significant national security and international regulatory capabilities over the past 12 months with the addition of Karl Hopkins, Atlantic Counsel, Middle East Institute, and GLOBSEC general counsel; Matt Flynn, former Deputy Assistant to President Trump and acting White House Cabinet Secretary; Jason Wright, the previous chair of Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle’s National Security Law and Economic Sanctions practice groups; and Claire Rajan, the previous head of A&O Shearman’s Political Law Group and partner in its Investigations & White-Collar Group. On trade policy and negotiations, Kevin will team up with Jeff Weiss, who served for over 15 years at USTR, the US Department of Commerce, and the Obama White House in a variety of positions focused on international trade and regulatory policy.
“Joining Steptoe is an exciting opportunity for me and I look forward to bringing my experience in trade negotiations and policy implementation to help clients navigate the dynamic international trade landscape they are facing today. I am proud of my time serving in President Trump’s first administration, and I think that experience gives me a unique view into the current trade and political environment. I look forward to working with Steptoe’s talented attorneys to address the specific issues clients are facing and may face in the future,” said Kevin.
Steptoe has one of the largest and most experienced International Trade and Regulatory Compliance practices of any major international law firm, counting more than 65 lawyers dedicated to these matters in the United States, Europe and Asia. Steptoe’s International Trade and Regulatory Compliance practice is consistently top-ranked by Chambers and has received numerous accolades, including being named six times to Law360’s list of International Trade Firms of the Year.
Kevin earned his BA from the University of Notre Dame, an MA from the University of Chicago, and his JD from Georgetown University Law Center.
