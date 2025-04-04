US Law News – Moore & Van Allen Welcomes Glenn Siegel to Bankruptcy & Restructuring Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (April 1, 2025) – Moore & Van Allen PLLC (MVA) is pleased to announce that Glenn E. Siegel has joined the firm as a member and will practice* in the Bankruptcy & Restructuring group. Siegel joins MVA from the New York office of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he formerly co-led the firm’s bankruptcy practice.
“Glenn is a veteran restructuring practitioner who is widely regarded nationally for his leading roles in high-profile bankruptcies and distress situations,” said Zachary H. Smith, who co-leads MVA’s Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring group alongside Stephen E. Gruendel. Added Gruendel, “Glenn’s ability to find creative solutions, mitigate risk, and navigate clients through the complex capital structures of troubled companies makes him an ideal addition to our practice. We’re honored to welcome him.”
For more than four decades, Siegel has aided major stakeholders in protecting their interests through every phase of novel and complex bankruptcy proceedings. He has counseled clients in all types of insolvency and other distressed situations, both inside and outside of the courtroom, with tenacious efficiency. In doing so, Siegel takes a full-scope approach, balancing legal best practices with his clients’ financial goals while protecting their business relationships with the affected enterprises.
“I am grateful for the many clients who have sought and trusted my counsel over the years, and I look forward to entering this next chapter carrying these relationships forward. Moore & Van Allen is highly respected, especially in the bankruptcy and restructuring industry, and I am excited to join this dedicated and talented team,” Siegel said.
Most recently, Siegel represented the largest secured required lender in the Chapter 11 case of MVK FarmCo LLC, the nation’s largest peach distributor, leading the wind down of the business. In the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of automotive manufacturer Delphi Corp., he counseled the largest debtor-in-possession lender in its acquisition of Delphi. In Residential Capital’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Siegel counseled the largest residential mortgage-backed securities trustees to achieve a multibillion-dollar settlement.
In his many years of distinguished practice, Siegel has served the industry in a variety of capacities. He currently belongs to the American Bar Foundation and the American Bankruptcy Institute 40 Under 40 Committee and is a past member of the American Bankruptcy Institute’s Board of Directors chairing the claims trading committee and New York City Conference. Additionally, he serves on the Turnaround Management Association’s New York City Chapter Board and chairs the chapter’s Academic Relations Committee. He also chairs the American Bar Association’s Business Reorganization Section and Committee on Trust Indentures and belongs to the United Jewish Appeal Federation’s Bankruptcy and Reorganization Planning Committee.
“We are excited to welcome Glenn to Moore & Van Allen as part of our robust Bankruptcy and Restructuring practice. His very successful career to date, wealth of experience, and deep understanding of bankruptcy law will be invaluable to our clients. We look forward to working with him and benefiting from his contributions to the continued success and growth of our firm,” said MVA Chair & Managing Partner Tom Mitchell.
Siegel earned his LL.M. from New York University School of Law, J.D. from Boston University School of Law, and B.A. from Brooklyn College.
*Siegel is currently admitted to practice law in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.