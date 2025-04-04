One Lawyer’s Journey To Her Own Law Firm

Self-Belief and Moving Beyond The Billable Hour
Lani E Medina spent 15 years working in corporate law with global law firms after also spending time working for the US Air Force. She then took the entrepreneurial gamble of starting her own firm building upon her personality, life expeeriences and her desire to do something ‘beyond the law’. This is her explanation for how and why she made the move towards self employment.
Lani Medina, Attorney
After 15+ years of closing M&A deals, I quit my 6-figure job at a corporate firm to start my own practice last December.
I believe everything I experienced led to this moment:
My grandmother taught me to lead with heart.
My military training taught me discipline.
Big Law taught me technical excellence.
For years, the idea of leaving my stable position terrified me.
Without means, growing up, entrepreneurship felt like a dangerous gamble.
But deep down, I knew I wasn’t meant to just be a lawyer.
I wanted to teach, speak, and make a difference beyond billable hours.
What finally pushed me to launch Lani Law PLLC is when I realized I couldn’t keep ignoring my calling.
The voice telling me I was meant for something different grew too loud to ignore.
Today, I’m wearing all the hats:
– handling legal work
– sales calls
– sending bills.
It’s overwhelming at times, but I’ve never felt more aligned with my purpose.
Unlike traditional lawyers, I practice what I call “feel-good lawyering.”
It’s about creating relationships where clients trust me enough to know that even when things go wrong (as they often do), we’ll navigate it together.
My approach combines my formal Big Law training with my in-house experience and military efficiency—all wrapped in my grandmother’s compassionate leadership style.
The path isn’t always smooth.
Some days I’m still terrified.
But I’m building something authentic that honors all parts of who I am.
If you’re considering a similar leap, know this: sometimes the “stable” path is actually the riskiest one—because playing it safe means giving up on what you’re truly meant to do.
