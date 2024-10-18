Was The DLA Piper Drama Pregnancy or Poor Performance?

A high-stakes legal battle is unfolding between a former DLA Piper associate and her former firm over alleged pregnancy discrimination from Anisha Mehta but in what the firm said were a series of ‘catastrophic blunders’.
Former IP associate Anisha Mehta claims she was blindsided by her termination, which came just six days after she requested maternity leave. She believes the firm was more concerned about its bottom line than supporting her impending motherhood.
DLA Piper, however, tells a different story. They say Mehta’s firing had nothing to do with her pregnancy and everything to do with her job performance.
The firm alleges that Mehta created major issues through sloppy work that was being produced regularly and a number of major mistakes, which included drafting incorrect legal documents and almost filing paperwork in the wrong country
There were other issues too, such as a weak grasp of the law and poor judgment.
The firm insists that Mehta’s colleagues were actually supportive of her pregnancy, encouraging her to take full advantage of her maternity leave.
“Mehta’s own notes reflect that the partner who made the decision” to fire her told Mehta she should use the full period of available leave and to take what she needs prior to transitioning back to work, the firm said in a report in Bloomberg Law.
This case highlights the complex dynamics that can arise in high-pressure work environments when pregnancy and performance issues collide. It raises important questions about:
- How to balance career ambitions with family planning
- The challenges of proving discrimination in professional settings
- The expectations placed on senior-level employees, particularly in demanding fields like law
Both sides are digging in their heels over the legal battle. DLA Piper is pushing for the case to be dismissed, while Mehta seeks her day in court to prove her claims of discrimination.
