Weil Announces New Governance Structure

Weil Gotshal & Manges
Weil’s Management Committee is pleased to announce a new governance structure to position the Firm for continued, long-term success within a rapidly changing legal marketplace. This new structure facilitates the transition ahead as our current Executive Partner Barry Wolf will be retiring at the end of 2027.
Barry will continue as Executive Partner through 2027 – focusing more of his time on the strategic direction of the Firm rather than day-to-day operational matters. The Management Committee has formed a Global Leadership and Strategy Committee (GLSC) to drive Firm strategy and growth, and support the Executive Partner in carrying out his duties and responsibilities. The Management Committee appointed Michael J. Aiello as Chair of this Committee, and he is joined by Marco Compagnoni, Chantale Fiebig, Gary Holtzer, Chris Machera and John Neuwirth as initial members of the GLSC.
The Management Committee has also appointed two Managing Partners – Ramona Nee and Jonathon Soler – to support the Executive Partner and the GLSC in executing on the day-to-day operations and management of the Firm, including focusing on operational performance and efficiencies. Ramona and Jonathon will each spend approximately 75% of their time on their practice and 25% of their time discharging their responsibilities as Managing Partner.
Barry’s successor will be named by Q1 2026 to allow for at least a two-year overlap with Barry to help ensure an orderly and smooth transition in leadership. The Firm is very excited about the new structure and the leadership opportunities it creates.