Law Firm Fashion Law Leader

Foley Named Top Law Firm for Retail by The Fashion Law
Foley & Lardner LLP is named a 2025 Top U.S. Law Firm for Retail Companies by The Fashion Law (TFL).
To compile the list of top fashion law firms, TFL assessed some of the largest U.S. law firms with fashion law practices. TFL considered various factors in selecting these firms, including but not limited to size and scope of practices, breadth of fashion law services, client bases, and involvement in the fashion law community.
“This interdisciplinary team offers comprehensive legal services to fashion and retail companies, addressing issues ranging from intellectual property to regulatory compliance,” TFL said of Foley’s Fashion, Apparel & Beauty Industry Team, highlighting its notable clientele and active engagement with the fashion community through regular publishing of industry insights and annual Fashion Law Year in Review event.
“Foley & Lardner’s extensive work in the fashion industry, representation of notable clients, and active participation in industry events underscore its status as a top fashion law firm,” TFL added.
From emerging companies and entrepreneurs to established brands, Foley’s Fashion, Apparel & Beauty Industry Team has the global market insight and sophisticated industry experience to help take businesses to the next level. From IP counsel to developing litigation strategy, tackling manufacturing and supply chain issues, addressing labor and employment or corporate concerns, and resolving regulatory issues, Foley’s team has the depth and breadth of experience to offer clients comprehensive legal and practical business solutio