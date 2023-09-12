What Are Some Common Types of Personal Injury Cases?

Unintentional injuries are the reason most people flock to emergency rooms across the country. When other people are negligent in their actions, it often results in personal injury cases.
If you were hurt by someone else’s careless acts, you may have a personal injury case. It would allow you to seek compensation for the damages you incurred from your injuries caused by the accident.
Car accidents top the list of personal injury cases. However, there are many other types of personal injury cases that you can discuss with Boca Raton injury lawyers who can help you get the compensation you deserve.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
With so many people driving on the roads generally and certainly in South Florida, (our jurisdiction) accidents are a daily occurrence. When they are caused by negligent or reckless drivers and leave you with injuries, you should file a personal injury claim.
Car accidents are most common, followed by motorcycle crashes, which tend to cause even more serious injuries. Trucking accidents are also included in this category of personal injury cases, and they tend to be severe. Trucks are so large and heavy, they can leave accident victims with life-changing injuries.
In any urban area, pedestrian accidents and bicycle accidents could occur, often leaving loved ones behind to mourn the loss of the victim. Wrongful death claims, another type of personal injury case, often arise from pedestrian and bicycle accidents. A person walking or riding their bike has little protection from a motor vehicle in a crash.
Medical Malpractice
If you’ve seen the way people drive in many places then motor vehicle accidents are of little surprise. However, what astounds most people are medical malpractice cases. You put your trust in physicians, nurses, and healthcare facilities, but when they provide substandard medical care, you may suffer injuries affecting the rest of your life.
Medical malpractice cases often occur through surgical errors, a misdiagnosis, failure to diagnose a dangerous condition, birth errors, and more. Even an improper prescription can put your life at risk.
Product Liability
One of the most challenging personal injury cases involves product liability, where you suffer injuries from a consumer product that has a design or manufacturing defect.
A Forbes report showed that product defects injure many Americans yearly, with 6,000 injuries/illnesses and 23 deaths reported in 2021.
In some cases, the product may not have adequate warnings about its dangers. What makes product liability claims difficult is proving fault and that there may be multiple liable parties to sue in the chain of distribution.
Dog Bite Cases
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Humane Society of the United States, there are about 4.7 million dog bites every year in the U.S.
Dog owners can be held responsible for injuries caused by their pets, even if the dog has never shown aggressive behavior before. These injuries are obviously extremely common and lead to often significant injuries and even death – and legal liability issues.
Premises Liability
Slip and fall accidents are among the most common incidents you’ll hear about in premises liability cases.
The owner of a property needs to ensure that the premises are safe for invited guests. For example, you could slip and fall at your local supermarket because of an unsafe hazard that had no warning for visitors. Owners and operators of property must repair dangerous conditions or provide warnings until they can be fixed or else they could be held liable.
Wrongful Death
Any type of personal injury case can become a wrongful death if the injury victim passes away from the injuries they suffered.
The family of the victim can file a wrongful death lawsuit to seek damages that include payment for funeral and burial expenses; expenses for the medical treatments the victim received between sustaining these injuries and their death; and the pain and suffering the victim endured between the time of their accident and their passing.
In Florida, only certain relatives can file a wrongful death case. This includes the surviving spouse, parents of a minor child, dependent family members, and children.
Other Personal Injury Cases
Many more types of personal injury cases can be filed. Head injuries, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, food poisoning, boating accidents, and mass torts are just a few of them.
The bottom line with personal injury cases is that the injuries must be due to careless or reckless actions. In some personal injury cases, the negligence of the at-fault party is very clear. In other cases, there may be multiple parties that can be held liable.
When you’re dealing with an injury that was caused by someone else, you can seek compensation for your medical expenses, lost income, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, disfigurement, and many other damages. The more serious your injuries are and the more complicated the case, you will want to choose an attorney who has experience representing victims who have experienced similar circumstances.
Source: Boca Raton Personal Injury Lawyer