What to Ask Your Criminal Defense Attorney in Cincinnati: Essential FAQs

When you have been arrested in Cincinnati, finding a criminal defense attorney is crucial for protecting your legal rights. Perhaps you were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Even worse, you may have had your constitutional rights violated during the arrest. This is why you need to hire a criminal defense attorney.
While checking their credentials is an important step, you need to know what to ask. Most criminal defense attorneys will offer a free initial consultation where you can learn more about what to expect. Make sure you ask them the following questions to be sure you’re hiring a dedicated criminal defense team in Cincinnati.
How Long Have You Been Practicing Criminal Law?
While a lawyer with less experience may still do a fine job defending against your charges, you have the right to know how long they have been in practice. A more experienced lawyer may have represented many cases like yours and likely knows how to defend you in your situation.
Do You Exclusively Practice Criminal Law?
Some attorneys do a little bit of everything, practicing in several areas of law. There’s certainly nothing wrong with this, however, you may want one who devotes their time to criminal law. Just as a jack of all trades may not be a master in everything, a lawyer who only practices criminal law may be more knowledgeable and experienced to give you the best representation.
Do All of Your Cases Go to Trial?
Many people facing criminal charges in Cincinnati are surprised to learn that not every case winds up going to trial. In fact, many of them end as plea deals, allowing you to avoid a jury trial.
Trials are time-consuming and expensive, but they may be necessary in certain situations. It’s important to ask any potential attorney how often they go to trial, especially for cases with charges similar to yours.
Have You Handled Cases Like Mine Before?
Hiring a criminal defense attorney doesn’t always mean that this lawyer has experience with the charges you are facing. Your best representation will come from an attorney who has defended others with similar charges. For example, if you were arrested for DUI, you want a lawyer who has successfully defended other people with this charge. This doesn’t mean that they couldn’t provide proper legal representation, though it may mean another lawyer is a better fit.
What Are Your First Thoughts About My Case?
One of the reasons you want to sit down and interview a lawyer is to get their legal advice. They will ask you for some background information to decide if they can help.
Beware of any attorney who promises you a specific outcome. Instead, you will want to know what could happen as well as their professional thoughts and opinions. It will give you a better idea of what you’re facing if you’re convicted.
What Are the Penalties I May Face?
All criminal charges come with consequences for conviction. Your attorney shouldn’t sugarcoat anything and should let you know the potential penalties for your charges. They should also let you know about the minimums and maximums for fines and jail or prison time.
What Do You Charge?
Each defense lawyer will have their own fee structure. It is important that you are clear on their fees and what is included before you hire them. Some charge an initial retainer and then hourly fees while others offer a flat fee. While it may be tempting to choose the one with the lowest fees, it may not work out in your favor.
Are You Personally Handling My Case?
In larger firms, it is likely that the attorney you speak with for the free consultation isn’t the one who will be handling your case. You should ask if the lawyer you’re talking to is the one who will represent you. If they aren’t, you should ask to meet the one who will.
How Often Will I Hear from You?
In all likelihood, you won’t be the only person this lawyer is representing. However, you will want to know how often you will hear from them. A responsive attorney is important in these legal matters, and you will want to be sure they don’t leave you in the dark.
When you know the right questions to ask, you’ll be able to choose the best representation for your case.