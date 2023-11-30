A Y Strauss Welcome Commercial Real Estate Partner in New York

(NEW YORK – Nov. 29, 2023) – A.Y. Strauss, a leading law firm focused on commercial transactions and litigation in the areas of commercial real estate, construction contracting, bankruptcy, and franchising law is pleased to announce that Bret R. Salzer has joined as a partner in the firm’s Commercial Real Estate Group.
“Bret is the perfect addition to our deal team,” said Aaron Y. Strauss, firm managing partner. “His versatility as a deal lawyer will be a boon to our current clients, and our platform will allow him to reach the next level of his capabilities.”
For over 20 years, Bret has worked with clients on their real estate acquisitions, commercial financings, joint ventures, and other development and operating agreements. He has also provided legal counsel on preferred equity transactions, fund investments, buyouts, and dispositions.
“I’m extremely happy to have the opportunity to work alongside this collaborative and talented team,” said Salzer. “I expect to support the firm’s vision and culture.”
Bret has represented investment banks, asset-based lenders, private equity funds and developers as a trusted outside counsel. He has conducted numerous mortgage and mezzanine loan originations, acquisitions, dispositions, participations, restructurings and workouts covering term, bridge, construction and other financings. His experience includes working across every real estate asset class, as well as analysis and strategy of corporate, fund and asset-level loan facilities.
Prior to joining A.Y. Strauss, Bret was a partner at a prominent New York City-based firm. His prior experience includes serving as in-house counsel to several preeminent real estate developers and real estate owners.
About A.Y. Strauss
A.Y. Strauss provides legal counsel for commercial transactions and litigation in the areas of commercial real estate, construction contracting, bankruptcy, and franchising law. With the intellectual depth of a large firm and the personalized touch of a boutique, the firm’s lawyers represent emerging clients, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals, in domestic and international matters. The dynamic culture and collaborative working environment at the firm provides a healthy work-life balance for its team members, with a focus on giving back to the communities the firm serves. A.Y. Strauss has offices in New York, NY and Livingston, NJ. For more information, visit https://www.aystrauss.com/.