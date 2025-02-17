Which Law School Leads the World Rankings?

Law School Rankings
Stanford University in California leads the 2025 global law school rankings by Times Higher Education, followed closely by Harvard University and New York University.
While US institutions dominate the top three, the UK’s University of Cambridge and University of Oxford rank fourth and seventh respectively, marking a decline for Cambridge from its previous top-three position.
University College London (UCL) rounds out the top 10, though its ranking has fallen significantly since 2022 when it surpassed Harvard.
2025 Global Law School Rankings: Top 10
|Rank
|Law School
|Overall THE Score (out of 100)
|1
|Stanford
|85.8
|2
|Harvard
|84.8
|3
|NYU
|84.5
|4
|Cambridge
|83.7
|5
|Columbia
|83.6
|6
|Berkeley
|82.8
|7
|Oxford
|82.7
|8
|Chicago
|81.0
|9
|Yale
|80.7
|10
|UCL
|80.3
Ranks 11–20 Highlights
|Rank
|Law School
|Overall THE Score (out of 100)
|11
|Melbourne
|80.0
|13
|LSE
|79.2
|16
|Edinburgh
|77.8
|17
|Georgetown
|76.7
|20
|Amsterdam
|74.7
Key observations:
- US dominance persists, with seven American universities in the top 10, reflecting strong research output and industry connections.
- Cambridge’s slip to fourth place (from top three in 2024) highlights intensifying competition, while Oxford’s seventh-place ranking underscores a widening gap with its historic rival.
- UCL’s volatility: Ranked 10th in 2025, its position has fluctuated sharply—it held sixth place in 2022, outperforming Harvard at the time.
- LSE’s resilience: At 13th, it outperforms higher-ranked universities in specialized fields like international law and finance.
UK institutional trends:
Beyond Oxbridge and UCL, LSE (13th) leads a cluster of mid-tier UK schools, including King’s College London (27th) and Glasgow (44th). Edinburgh (16th) and Durham (55th) show mixed trajectories, while the University of Surrey (56th) emerges as a rising contender.
Methodology: Rankings weigh teaching quality (30%), research impact (30%), international diversity (15%), and industry income (25%). Stanford’s top position reflects strength across all metrics, particularly industry partnerships in Silicon Valley.
Prospective students prioritizing global prestige may favor the US-dominated top tier, while those seeking specialized programs or regional networks could find value in strong performers like LSE or Melbourne.