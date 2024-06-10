Who is Brad Pitt’s Lawyer John Berlinski?

Brad Pitt’s ‘Take No Prisoners’ Lawyer
Ben Thomson, Contributing editor, LawFuel
Who is Brad Pitt’s lawyer now at the forefront of the legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a case that has further elevated the established and Forbes-recognized entertainment lawyer.
Berlinski has a boy-next-door kind of ‘aw shucks’ charm, but his abilities as both a litigator and a negotiator are impressive.
The current legal battle stems from Jolie’s sale of her stake in the French winery, Chateau Miraval, which the former couple had acquired during their marriage with plans to pass it down to their children.
But Berlinski has developed a well-honed career as a leading entertainment lawyer over several years, with a client roster including Scarlett Johansson, David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel and Kathy Reichs.
His legal recognitions include being listed as a Top 200 Lawyer in Forbes in 2024, and he has garnered acclaim as one of the Best Lawyers in America for Entertainment Law.
Berlinski was previously the SVP & Head of West Coast Television Litigation at NBCUniversal before joining a law firm that was a one-time favorite firm for Donald Trump.
Before moving to his current firm Bird Marella in 2022, Berlinski was partner and head of Kasowitz Benson Torres’s Entertainment Division.
It was at that firm that he represented Bones stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz and author Kathy Reichs in an intensely fought battle with Fox over $100 million in ‘lost profits’ from the series.
There was reportedly a substantial payout to settle the matter confidentially following a roller-coaster court fight where Berlinski displayed his tough litigation skills.
Those skills were further on display when he won a quick settlement with Disney for client Scarlett Johansson over the ‘Black Widow’ payments and which held some major implications for Hollywood studios.
Apart from his work as a litigator on cases like the current Brad Pitt fight, Berlinski is an expert negotiator and litigator in cases involving “back end” profits, residuals, licensing and intellectual property.
The Brad Pitt Case
Pitt claims he invested substantial time and money to make the business successful, while Jolie accused him of becoming physically abusive towards her and their children during a 2016 flight incident that ultimately led to their separation. Although cleared of criminal charges, tensions remained high between the exes.
In 2021, Jolie privately emailed Pitt expressing her desire to exit the alcohol-related business.
Pitt’s associates offered her $54 million for her stake, but negotiations broke down amid allegations that Pitt attempted to make Jolie sign a non-disclosure agreement barring her from discussing personal matters.
Jolie ultimately sold her share to a company run by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. Pitt alleges this violated their agreement to not sell without mutual approval and constituted a “hostile takeover” of the winery, prompting his multi-million dollar lawsuit seeking to undo the sale.
With a background that combines chairing the entertainment practice of his previous law firm and current representation of actors, producers, and recording artists at Bird Marella, Berlinski brings with him a wealth of litigation and movie negotiation experience to each case.
His successes with the Johansson case and the Bones litigation along with numerous intense studio negotiations have cemented his role as one of the leading men in the Hollywood legal scene.