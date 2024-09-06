Who Is The New Maori Queen?

A New Era Dawns: Kuini Nga wai hono i te po Ascends as Māori Queen
In a historic moment for the Māori people, 27-year-old Kuini Nga wai hono i te po has been chosen to succeed her father, Kiingi Tuheitia, as the new Māori monarch. This announcement, made on September 5, 2024, marks the beginning of a new chapter in the rich tapestry of Māori leadership.
Kuini Nga wai hono i te po becomes the eighth Māori monarch and only the second woman to hold this prestigious position. She follows in the footsteps of her grandmother, Te Atairangikaahu, who reigned until 2006. At just 27, the new Queen is also the second-youngest monarch in Māori history, bringing a youthful energy to this revered role.
The selection process, while favoring Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, was not a foregone conclusion. The late King Tuheitia has two sons – Te Ariki Tamaaroa Whatumoana Paki and Te Ariki Turuki Korotangi Paki – who were also potential successors. However, in recent years, it was Kuini Nga wai hono i te po who became increasingly visible, often accompanying her father on official engagements.
The decision was made by Tekau maa-rua, the Kiingitanga council comprising 12 representatives from iwi across New Zealand. This council, along with other rangatira (leaders) from around the country, engaged in intense deliberations before reaching their final decision.
Kuini Nga wai hono i te po brings considerable experience to her new role. In 2020, she was appointed to the Waitangi National Trust, representing Māori living in the North Island south of Auckland. The position has previously been held by several leaders, including her grandmother.
Educated at the University of Waikato, the new Queen holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters Degree in Tikanga Māori. Her passion for Māori culture is evident in her involvement with kapa haka, having performed with the renowned group Ngaa Pou o Taniwharau.
In a tribute to tradition, Kuini Nga wai hono i te po received her moko kauae (traditional chin tattoo) in 2016, alongside her mother and cousin, former Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta. This ceremony marked the 10th year of her father’s leadership of the Kiingitanga movement.
As the Māori people welcome their new Queen, they look forward to a reign that promises to blend respect for tradition with a fresh perspective. Her ascension to the throne opens a new chapter in Māori history, which will be watched with interest.