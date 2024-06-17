Who’s Leo Wise The Tough Lawyer Who Took Down Hunter Biden?

Ben Borman LawFuel contributing editor
In the crazy world of big-money lateral hires for legal stars, the recent successful prosecution of Hunter Biden has elevated the profile for a previously low-level DoJ operator Leo Wise
Leo Wise, the lead prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case, has garnered a reputation as a tough and relentless federal attorney known for taking on high-profile corruption cases but it was the successful prosecution of the troubled son of the President of the United States that elevated hs status as a leading trial attorney . . as well as opening up obvious possibilies for a lucrative career n private law practice.
Wise is regarded as both a tenacious and skilled prosecutor who takes an aggressive approach in high-stakes cases. He is also seen as shrewd, and possessing an uncanny ability to navigate complex cases that generate headlines.
Rod Rosenstein, Wise’s former boss as U.S. attorney in Baltimore, described him as an “exceptionally talented and extraordinarily diligent lawyer” and “impervious to political considerations.”
And Gerard Martin, a Baltimore criminal defense lawyer, labels Wise a “hard-ass,” describing him as secretive and taking every advantage possible. Wise is not a prosecutor with whom one can easily engage in a discussion about their client’s version of events Martin says. But the respect for his abilities among the defense bar is obvious.
Hunter Biden Case
Wise’s assignment to the Hunter Biden investigation in Delaware came shortly after he was replaced as chief of the public corruption unit in the U.S. attorney’s office in Baltimore, following clashes with office leadership.
He was up against a formidable opponent being led by a defense team from Winston & Strawn that was headed by a veteran at the defense law bar Abbe Lowell one of the country’s leading white collar and criminal defense attorneys.
In the Hunter Biden case, Wise took a fairly typical hardball approach, rejecting a request for Hunter Biden to be excused from appearing in person for his arraignment, citing the inconvenience of a cross-country trip.
During closing arguments, Wise emphasized the significance of the evidence against Hunter Biden, stating, “The evidence was deeply personal. It was graphic, and it was overpowering. It was also indispensable.”
- Wise urged the jury to disregard the high-profile nature of the trial, stating, “People in the gallery are not evidence.”
- He argued that prosecutors have shown Hunter Biden, as a drug user, knowingly and illegally possessed the handgun, regardless of how it was acquired.
Background and Experience
- Wise is a Harvard Law graduate and an avid runner. Before joining the U.S. attorney’s office in Baltimore in 2010, he had already gained significant prosecutorial experience, serving on Justice Department teams pursuing the tobacco industry and Enron executives.
- In Baltimore, Wise quickly established himself as a premier public corruption prosecutor with a penchant for high-profile cases, tackling cases involving corrupt cops, a police commissioner, a top local prosecutor, and even the city mayor.
- Among his major cases were the following –
- Catherine Pugh Case
- In 2019, former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges related to her self-published children’s books, which were used to promote her political career and enrich herself.
- Wise secured Pugh’s guilty plea after a lengthy investigation into the book sales scheme.
- Police Corruption Cases
- Wise obtained convictions of several corrupt Baltimore police officers, including members of the infamous Gun Trace Task Force, who were found guilty of racketeering, robbery, and overtime fraud.
- He also prosecuted former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, who pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges in 2018.
- Marilyn Mosby Case
- Wise led the prosecution of Marilyn Mosby, the former State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, on charges of perjury and mortgage fraud.
- Although Mosby was ultimately acquitted, the high-profile case garnered significant attention and showcased Wise’s willingness to take on powerful figures.
- Kenneth Ravenell Case
- In a controversial case, Wise prosecuted Kenneth Ravenell, a former Baltimore attorney, on charges of money laundering and drug conspiracy.
- While Ravenell was convicted on one count, his co-defendant was acquitted, leading to criticism of Wise’s handling of the case and a rare correction of a legal brief filed by his office.
- Wise’s track record in Baltimore, particularly his pursuit of public corruption cases involving influential individuals, established him as a formidable and uncompromising prosecutor.
- This reputation likely contributed to his assignment to the high-stakes Hunter Biden investigation, despite facing criticism from some legal experts for his aggressive tactics. But there again who would prefer a ‘softly softly’ approach when it comes to any criminal prosecutor?
- For Leo Wse the Bden prosecution is another major feather in his legal cap and one that probably places him into a further notch on the road to his evolving legal career