The London Divorce Lawyer List
London’s role as the centre of finance may be slipping with the onset of Brexit, but it remains a divorce capital for many of the world’s richest couples, seeking to uncouple by using the top London divorce lawyers.
These are the lawyers who handle the divorces for the ultra high net worth individuals (UHNW) – people like movie and music stars, Arab and Russian rich and the aristocracy who still have pennies in their pockets.
Spears Magazine has put together their list of the top divorce lawyers in London, including some we have reported regularly, such as the recent report that leading divorce lawyer Fiona Shackleton was representing Earl Spencer in his third divorce.
Baroness Fiona Shackleton has been hailed as “the greatest family lawyer of all time,” having represented high-profile clients like King Charles III and Princess Haya
Another regular and flamboyant member of the top divorce law team is the ‘diva of divorce’ Ayesha Vardag, head of her eponymous law firm. A lawyer who has represented
Among the others in the top divorce law list –
Diana Parker made history as the first female senior partner at a City law firm and is known for her discreet handling of high-value cases at Withers
Catherine Bedford of Harbottle & Lewis is celebrated for her UHNW client work, including representing Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Frances Hughes of Hughes Fowler Carruthers is respected for her complex children work and mediation skills.
At Stewarts, Debbie Chism (pictured) is renowned for strategic approaches and creative out-of-court methods. Her family work includes handling and negotiating issues around often difficult asset valuations, various complex trusts structures, and international pre-nuptial agreements. Also at Stewarts is Stephen Foster and Emma Hatley who together handle some of the largest financial cases.
Miranda Fisher of Charles Russell Speechlys is a top choice for international divorcees with child custody issues.
Camilla Baldwin of Camilla Baldwin Solicitors represents billionaires’ spouses and runs a free legal service for imprisoned women.
Mark Harper of Hughes Fowler Carruthers is unafraid of complex negotiations and litigation when necessary.
Davina Katz (pictured) of Katz Partners and formerly of Schillings excels in high-stakes litigation for public figures like Kate Winslet when she separated from Sam Mendes. She is frequently handling matrimonial claims in respect of hundreds of millions of pounds.
Jane Keir of Kingsley Napley is praised for her High Court work, aided by her firm’s comprehensive service.
William Massey (pictured) of Farrer & Co guides clients with “wisdom and common sense,” building upon three decades’ experience handling often complex family law issues and separation disputes while Claire Gordon of the same firm is known for her pragmatic approach.
Kate Clark, the new head of family law at Mishcon de Reya, collaborates closely with her team.
James Stewart of Penningtons Manches Cooper focuses on securing fair settlements from the outset, even in complex entertainment cases.