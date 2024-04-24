Why Have Law Firm Partner Billing Rates Gone Up So High?

Latest Report Shows Partner Pay Rates Increase Again
Hard to believe maybe, but law firm partner billing rates are on the increase again – at least in the United States where a new LexisNexis survey reports that billing rates raised by an average of 5.4 percent, which followed a 4.5 percent increase in 2022.
The survey showed that law firms of 750+ lawyers, Biglaw firms in other words, continue domination in share of wallet with a median partner billing rate 61 percent higher than the next tier.
The gap in billing rates between Large Law and other tiers continues to widen, the report says.
The LexisNexis CounselLink report for 2024 was particularly prevalent in the Biglaw firms and the city that stood out for the highest median partner pay rates was Boston.