Willig, Williams & Davidson Adds Two New Attorneys

PHILADELPHIA (March 2025) – Labor, employment, workers’ compensation and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that Nancy McCauley has returned to the firm as counsel and Liam Riley has joined the firm as an associate.
Having previously served with the firm for more than two decades, McCauley focuses her practice on legal services for working families, guiding them through important transactions and life decisions. She concentrates her practice in the areas of real estate, wills and estates, and guardianships. A longtime advocate for workers as they navigate major questions about finances and personal legacy, she represents clients with compassion and deep insight into estate law.
Riley uses his deep knowledge of the justice system to advocate for working people when they need someone in their corner. A defense attorney who represents union members and their families in criminal matters and investigations, he is committed to ensuring that his clients’ voices are heard and their rights protected.
“We are pleased to expand our services with the addition of Nancy and Liam,” said Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig. “Nancy is a vital resource for clients making important transactions and life decisions, and Liam is an excellent advocate for working people who need to ensure their civil rights are protected. We look forward to providing our clients with the benefit of their experience and insight.”
McCauley is well-versed in the complex factors that play into such crucial affairs as buying and selling residential real estate, writing wills that work, and drafting powers of attorney that protect personal autonomy. A former chair of the civil practice Group and member of the firm’s executive committee, she has supervised attorneys working in general litigation, workers’ compensation, bankruptcy, estate planning, and domestic relations.
“I am excited to return to Willig, Williams & Davidson. The courage and resiliency of my clients always amazes me, and it is a gift to have the opportunity to assist clients in meeting the challenges they face,” said McCauley.
Dedicating his legal practice to fighting for civil rights and standing with the most vulnerable, Riley started his career as a trial attorney with the Defender Association of Philadelphia. Later, he worked as a civil rights and defense attorney, working to ensure his clients were treated fairly. He represented those who are often at risk of having their rights violated, including indigent defendants and clients with severe mental health issues. Riley also served as an assistant district attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, where he served as chief of the major trials unit. He oversaw the prosecutions of felony matters in the Philadelphia courts and led initiatives that focused on reforming the system, from bail to probation and sentencing.
“Willig, Williams & Davidson has a long history of fighting for the rights of working people, and I am proud to contribute to that legacy,” said Riley. “When dealing with the criminal justice system, workers need someone in their corner who knows how to protect against civil rights abuses. I will fight hard to ensure our clients’ voices are heard.”
