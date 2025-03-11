London-Based Pallas Partners Takes on Big Apple

Pallas Partners’ New York Expansion
In a move that cements its status as a powerhouse in cross-border litigation, Pallas Partners has just bolstered its New York office with a trio of heavy hitters from Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP.
Led by Mike Hanin, a well known trial and appellate lawyer, and joined by Jill Forster and Andrew Breland, the team brings considerable experience in financial and commercial litigation. Hanin, in particular, is known for his work representing bondholders in disputes over complex financial products like CMBS, having earned accolades from Chambers and Partners and Law360.
Pallas Partners, known for its focus on high-stakes disputes, is building an impressive presence on both sides of the Atlantic. With a reputation for handling sophisticated cases for top-tier clients, the firm is making waves in both New York and London. As Natasha Harrison, (pictured) Founder and Managing Partner, notes, these additions are part of a deliberate strategy to strengthen Pallas’s position in the market.
Here is the Pallas press release –
We are delighted to announce the arrival of three top-flight litigators, led by Mike Hanin, to our New York office. Mike Hanin and Jill Forster, join the firm as partners, and Andrew Breland, joins as an associate. All three join from Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP.
The team deepens Pallas’s leading commercial and financial litigation practice and will play a key role in advising the firm’s clients on both sides of the Atlantic at a time when cross-border financial and restructuring disputes are increasing.
“The additions of Mike, Jill and Andrew further cement Pallas’s position as an elite litigation boutique operating on the London and New York axis on the highest stakes cross-border disputes,” said Natasha Harrison, Founder and Managing Partner of Pallas. “This handpicked team of best-in-class litigators reflects our strategic approach to growing our New York office for the long-term with top industry talent that aligns with our clients’ needs and our culture. We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding litigators to Pallas.”
An accomplished trial and appellate lawyer, Hanin advocates for investment funds, companies, and high-net worth individuals in litigation concerning complex financial products, financing, securities, real estate, and cryptocurrency. Hanin maintains one of the leading practices in the United States representing bondholders in disputes relating to CMBS and other structured credit investments. His representations include legendary Wall Street investor Carl Icahn, and some of the world’s premier investment funds in Delaware litigation that led to Hanin’s team being named Structured Finance Group of the Year. Hanin is recognised as a top litigator by Chambers and Partners, and was named an MVP of the Year in Structured Finance by Law360.
“Pallas has already made a name for itself in New York and the market is taking notice. They have a sterling reputation as a top-tier litigation shop that handles high end, sophisticated work for premium clients in both New York and London. What they are building is exciting, and we are thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic firm,” said Hanin.
A highly regarded litigator, Jill Forster focuses on complex commercial litigation, representing investment funds and commercial real estate owners in a wide variety of contract, commercial tort and bankruptcy litigations involving ABS investments, complex financial products, mortgage loan purchase agreements, and CMBS loan agreements. A skilled advocate and advisor in his own right, Andrew Breland focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation, including structured finance and complex financial products litigation in both state and federal court.
These additions come directly on the heels of Kimmie Fearnside and Nick Turvey being promoted to partner in London and the firm’s space expansion plans in both New York and London to accommodate the growing teams.
