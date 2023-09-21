Winston & Strawn Pick Successor To The Man Who Headed The Firm For 17 Years

“It’s d’Amore” for Winston & Strawn
Winston & Strawn have picked senior litigator Steve D’Amore as the firm’s next chair following the departure of Tom Fitzgerald who has headed the firm for 17 years.
Winston & Strawn is a Chicago-based firm with a long pedigree and with 850 lawyers across its 10 offices in the United States and six in Europe and Asia it has continued to build its revenues and reputation as both a litigation powerhouse and, more recently, as a successful transactional law firm.
Although not a member of LawFuel’s 30 ‘Most Prestigious’ law firms, Winston & Strawn remains around 60th in the United States and has built a strong culture for growth and professionalism. It hit the $1 billion in revenues in 2019 and has shown strong partner earnings.
The firm’s press statement announcing the new appointment is below –
Winston & Strawn recently announced the selection of Steve D’Amore, global co-chair of the firm’s Litigation Department, as the firm’s next chair. Steve will work alongside outgoing Chair Tom Fitzgerald, who has led the firm for more than 17 years, until June 2024. At that time, Tom will step down from his role, and Steve will head the firm as part of a leadership team while continuing to practice.
In an interview with The American Lawyer, Steve referred to his vision for the long term as “Winston 3.0,” which he characterized as “an international law firm that is rooted in legal excellence and passionate client service, that does its work in the major jurisdictions in the United States and with increasing emphasis outside the United States, and … [that will] … continue to have an appropriate sector focus with high performing professionals and staff that are guided and inspired by a diverse and active and committed leadership team.”
Under Tom’s leadership, the firm more than doubled its revenue since the mid-2000s while helping Winston evolve from a litigation powerhouse to become equally distinguished for its corporate transactional capabilities. Speaking to this, Steve noted he wants to maintain that balance. “We have an extraordinarily well-balanced law firm between transactional and litigation, and as the litigator here, I will tell you, I will make it a priority to focus on our transactional practices in addition to the litigation practices,” he said.
