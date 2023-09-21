Litter Lawyers Named to Best Lawyers in Canada’s 2024 Edition

TORONTO (September 20, 2023) – Barry Kuretzky and George J.A. Vassos, partners in the Toronto office of Littler LLP, the world’s largest employment and labour law practice representing management, have been recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™in Labour and Employment Law.
Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in Canada list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
Barry Kuretzky has been an acknowledged resource on Canadian employment and labour law for over four decades. He brings creative solutions to business-critical decisions and his distinctive legal knowledge guides clients across the employment spectrum, from hiring to termination. Kuretzky has gained particular experience counseling clients in the labour relations area, which includes collective bargaining, union organizing drives, certification and decertification of unions, grievances and arbitrations. Additionally, Kuretzky has been quoted significantly in the press on Canadian labour and employment issues by Canadian Employment Law Today, SHRM, Human Resources Director Canada, among others, and has been consistently recognized by the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory as one of the country’s top lawyers for over 25 years.
George J.A. Vassos has practiced employment law for 40 years, providing strategic and proactive advice to a wide variety of clients on the full spectrum of employment law issues, including hiring, terminations, reductions in force, wrongful dismissal, lay-offs, employment contracts, group insured benefits and ADR, among others. In addition to being listed by Best Lawyers, Vassos has acted as an expert witness and media commentator, and has been consistently recognized in the industry as a leading employment lawyer in Canada by Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory (over 25 consecutive years) and Chambers Canada (five consecutive years). He publishes extensively on employment law issues including statutory and case law developments and was also recognized as a 2022 thought leader in employment law by JD Supra.
Additionally, more than 230 Littler lawyers were recently included in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, and over 180 Littler attorneys were featured in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.
About Littler
With more than 1,800 labour and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse global team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow. For more information, visit www.littler.com.