Winter-Driving Safety Tips: Preparing Your Vehicle

Winter can lead to dangerous road conditions like ice, snow, or sleet. Hundreds of fatal crashes and thousands of injuries have occurred in wintry conditions for both bad-weather-skilled and unskilled drivers. Preparing yourself and your vehicle for the dangerous journey ahead is key to safe driving in winter weather.
Extreme weather can cause changes in your vehicle, and watching out for these changes helps keep you safe. However, if you’ve been involved in an accident due to someone else’s negligence, you might have grounds for pursuing a claim with the help of an experienced lawyer like attorney Russell Berkowitz. Meanwhile, this article addresses some changes you may witness in your vehicle as the outside temperature drops.
Your Tire Inflation Pressure May Drop
First, you want to ensure that each tire is inflated to the manufacturer’s recommendation; you can find this in your owner’s manual. You can also find it on the driver’s side door frame label. Your tire inflation pressure may drop alongside the decreasing outside temperature.
Do not follow the number on your tires, as it is not necessarily the recommended pressure for your vehicle. Also, before you go on long road trips, inspect your tires regularly, at least once a month. Do the inspection when the tires are cold. This includes checking their age to know if it is time for a replacement.
Your Car Seat May Be Too Puffy
Given the cold weather, you will most likely dress your children in puffy winter coats. However, you should know that this can interfere with the fit of the harness in the car seat. Instead, put on thin but warm clothes for your children; then, place coats or blankets around them once the harness is secure.
Battery Power May Drop
A vehicle’s battery power typically drops once the temperature outside drops. Engines – diesel and gasoline alike – take more battery power to start in cold weather, and this can reduce the vehicle’s driving range. Before your trip, let your mechanic check your battery, belts, charging systems, and other needed replacements or repairs.
You May Need to Switch Floor Mats
When weather conditions become wet, it may be time to exchange your usual floor mats for rubbery or thicker ones. The accelerator or brake pedal can be affected if the floor mats in your vehicle are not properly installed.
To be safe, ensure you install the mat according to the manufacturer’s instructions, using retention clips to secure the mats. Also, ensure the mats are the correct fit for your vehicle; they should be neither too small nor too large.
Get Familiar With Your Vehicle’s Safety Technologies
The last tip here is to familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s safety technologies and how they operate in winter. For instance, check if your vehicle has an antilock brake system, then learn how to use it properly.
An antilock system in brakes keeps your wheels from locking up when you apply the bake. If your vehicle has antilock brakes, apply firm and continuous pressure to the pedal. If it does not, you will likely need to pump your brakes if you feel your wheel locking up.
Final Check Before Hitting the Road
When setting on a journey in wintry conditions, you want to prepare your vehicle; it will be a bumpy ride. To do that, check all the lights, including the brake lights, emergency flashers, headlights, and interior lights.
Also, ensure your vehicle reservoir is full of high-quality winter windshield wiper fluid. Your defrosters and windshield wipers should be in top condition; you can even install heavy-duty wipers. Finally, have enough coolant in your vehicle according to your manufacturer’s recommendations.
Conclusion
Do your best to check your vehicle’s condition and make necessary repairs before getting behind the wheel.
Drivers prepared for winter conditions are less likely to get into accidents, but still, the chances are never zero. If you’ve been injured in a car accident due to another driver’s negligence, contact a personal injury lawyer to assist you with your case for the best chances of redressal and fair compensation.