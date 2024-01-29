2023 In-House Law Compensation Survey Report

The in-house legal department touches nearly every other part of the business — and delivers value that far exceeds its costs.
Legal departments are not just guardians of compliance and risk management, but strategic partners in decision-making.
Legal teams help shape corporate strategies, negotiate critical contracts, manage intellectual property, and provide crucial insights that impact the top and bottom line. They also embody a blend of legal and business acumen, making their role indispensable in navigating complex business environments.
Even so, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that many GCs are struggling to get support for good investments these days, as significant company-level constraints squeeze legal department budgets.
And while law firms continue to publicize their skyrocketing salaries and bonuses, corporate counsel pay remains a mystery.
At Paragon, we know that in-house compensation data is more critical now than ever, especially for GCs tasked with overseeing resource allocation within their departments.
Understanding pay trends and levels is vital to help GCs make informed decisions about rightsourcing — balancing in-house expertise with outsourced legal services to achieve costeffectiveness and efficiency. Transparency in compensation also empowers GCs to make informed decisions, balancing quality legal work with fiscal responsibility and ensuring the legal department is dynamic yet cost-effective.
To help you meet your department’s budgeting needs — as well as chart your own career path — we’re pleased to share this extensive data from Above the Law. The 2023 In-House Compensation Survey Report shines new light into the black box of law department pay.
This year’s report draws on responses from more than 1,900 lawyers, and includes new benchmarking components that allow for greater precision. Its extensive data set is also segmented in varied ways, giving a more complete picture of industry practices.
Whether you’re in a large or small law department, in-house or private practice, legal operations or an ALSP, we hope you find this data useful in meeting all of your business goals.