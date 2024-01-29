Australian Law: K&L Gates Expands Finance Team in Sydney With Norton Rose Hire

Sydney – Global law firm K&L Gates has further expanded its Finance practice with the appointment of Claudine Salameh as a partner, based in Sydney. Salameh joins K&L Gates from Norton Rose Fulbright where she was a partner and Head of the Australian Bank Industry Group.
Salameh has over two decades of experience as a banking and insolvency litigator and a financial services regulatory lawyer. She acts for major financial institutions in matters involving customer disputes and litigation, fraud, regulatory and compliance issues, regulatory investigations, inquiries and enforcement matters, security enforcement, and insolvency litigation. She also acts for insolvency practitioners in formal receiverships, voluntary administrations, and liquidations.
Salameh has the unique ability to offer insights into the field of behavioural economics and has collaborated extensively with clients to develop customer engagement strategies that leverage behavioural data. Additionally, she has deep-seated experience in the conduct of review and remediation programs and has provided assistance to the regulator on ASIC’s regulatory guide on review and remediation programs.
K&L Gates’ Regional Managing Partner, Australia, Jason Opperman stated: “Claudine is a highly respected financial services and regulatory and banking litigation lawyer with a deep knowledge of the financial services sector. Claudine is well known as a fiercely client-focused strategic thinker, and will be a tremendous asset to both our team and our clients. We are delighted she has chosen to join our firm and know she will be an outstanding success.”
Salameh is the fifth new partner to join the Australian offices of the firm over the past 12 months. Her arrival follows the appointments of Stuart Broadfoot, James Durnall, Jennifer McCosker in 2023 and Justin O’Callaghan in January 2024.
K&L Gates’ global Finance practice integrates the many disciplines involved in financing and restructuring transactions across markets and industries around the globe. With lawyers in offices across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America, the practice maintains a balance between buy-side and sell-side representation in its work on behalf of lenders, borrowers, servicers, collateral managers, trustees, rating agencies, investors, and other participants in a wide array of financing transactions.